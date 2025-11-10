Insider issues Orioles' Mike Elias hot seat warning before free agency
The Baltimore Orioles got off to a great start to this MLB offseason when they hired Craig Albernaz to be their next manager.
While Albernaz has zero experience as a manager at this level, he has been one of the most highly sought-after assistant coaches over the past few seasons, and several teams have reportedly tried to hire him as their manager before he turned them down.
This suggests that Albernaz saw something unique in Baltimore's roster, which convinced him to leave his role with the Cleveland Guardians and take the Orioles' managerial job. And a quick scan of the Orioles' young and talented roster makes it easy to see what Albernaz was thinking when deciding to come to Baltimore.
That being said, this roster is far from perfect. Not only are these major questions about whether some of these young and talented stars can bounce back from disappointing 2025 seasons, but there are also glaring holes in the squad that Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' front office must address in the coming months.
Insider Suggests Mike Elias is on Hot Seat
Mike Elias has been with the Orioles for almost exactly seven years, as he was hired to be the team's general manager and executive vice president on November 16, 2018. He was also promoted to being the team's President of Baseball Operations earlier in 2025, which wasn't announced until relatively recently.
However, this doesn't mean Elias' job is completely safe. And USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale made this extremely clear with a comment he made in a November 10 article.
"They can’t afford to miss the postseason again or GM Mike Elias’ job is on the line. They have to bring in a front-line starter," Nightengale said of the Orioles.
The good news for Elias and the Orioles is that there are plenty of compelling starting pitchers available in the free agency market. And if Baltimore doesn't want to spend a bag on one of these arms, they could always execute a trade to bring a starting pitcher on board, which Elias showed a willingness to do when trading for 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes before the 2024 season.
Some names Elias could target on the trade market are Minnesota Twins hurler Joe Ryan and Washington National southpaw MacKenzie Gore, among others.
It appears that the pressure is on for Elias to produce for this team before the 2026 campaign commences.