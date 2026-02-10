Orioles Among Teams Showing the Most Interest in Zac Gallen

The Baltimore Orioles are still on the hunt for a starting pitcher after missing out on Framber Valdez, who went to the Detroit Tigers.

After their starting rotation was decimated by injuries and struggled with inconsistency last year, Baltimore's intent this offseason was to acquire an ace for their rotation. While the O's were able to acquire Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays and re-signed veteran right-hander Zach Eflin to a one-year deal, they're still lacking an ace for their staff with pitchers and catchers slated to report tomorrow.

Despite spring training nearly beginning across Major League Baseball, there are still many free agents, including frontline starters, still on the open market. Among them is All-Star right-hander Zac Gallen, who is the best remaining starting pitcher on the market.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, talks have been "heating up" for Gallen, with multiple teams showing interest. The Orioles are reportedly one of the teams who have shown the most interest.

Talks are heating up for starter Zac Gallen, the best remaining free agent on the market.

Teams showing the most interest: San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 10, 2026

Gallen, who has spent the better part of his seven-year career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, is coming off a disappointing season in 2025, which may be the driving factor for why he is still a free agent. In 33 starts, the 30-year-old logged a 13-15 record with a career-worst 4.83 ERA, although he still struck out 175 batters with a 1.26 WHIP across 192 innings pitched.

However, the right-hander has been a durable starter throughout his career, making 20 or more starts in each of the last five seasons, including 30 or more in three of the last four seasons. Gallen is also nearly three years removed from posting a career-best 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA, 220 strikeouts (a career-high) and a WHIP of 1.12 in 210 innings of work (also a career-best); his contributions were crucial to the D-Backs' NL Pennant season in 2023.

Despite signing first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year contract and acquiring outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels this offseason to bolster their lineup, Baltimore still needs to add an ace for their rotation. This need is especially pressing because most of the current options out of their rotation are coming off injury-plagued seasons.

Trevor Rogers was limited to 18 starts last year due to a partially dislocated right kneecap and the aforementioned Eflin made only 14 starts after undergoing back surgery. Kyle Bradish started in just four games in 2025 after recuperating from Tommy John surgery (which cut his 2024 season short), and Tyler Wells also made only four starts last year when he underwent season-ending UCL surgery that, like Bradish's, ended his 2024 season prematurely.

With the Orioles not wanting a repeat of their rotation woes from last season, Zac Gallen is certainly someone they would like to add to their staff to create more stability.

