Orioles' AL East Rival Joins Framber Valdez Pursuit

The Baltimore Orioles have already did a fantastic job improving their roster heading into the 2026 season.

They added a ton of pop to their lineup by trading for Taylor Ward and signing Pete Alonso in free agency, brought a closer on board by securing Ryan Helsley, and added depth to their starting rotation by trading for Shane Baz and re-signing Zach Eflin, along with making several other less prominent roster moves.

This flurry of action from President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias and the rest of Baltimore's front office puts the team in a great position to compete for the AL East and make a deep postseason run. The problem, however, is that the AL East is loaded with top-tier talent.

The Yankees haven't had a losing season since 1992 and are almost guaranteed to compete for the AL pennant next season; the Red Sox went 89-73 last year and have a young and talented roster; the Rays seemingly always overachieve relative to their roster and spending abilities; and the Blue Jays just came within one game of winning the World Series and have added several key pieces to their team.

Therefore, there's a case to be made that despite everything they've done to this point, Baltimore is still one big move away from cementing itself as a true contender to win the AL East next year. And a look at their roster suggests another frontline starting pitcher is the move to make.

Thankfully for them, southpaw ace Framber Valdez is still on the market, and would appear to be a perfect fit for the Orioles.

Insider Asserts Blue Jays Have Entered Framber Valdez Race

The bad news for Baltimore is that they're not alone in pursuing Suarez. This was conveyed in a February 4 X post from New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman, who wrote, "Jays are among several teams that have interest in top free agent starter Framber Valdez".

Jays are among several teams that have interest in top free agent starter Framber Valdez, @Joelsherman1 and I have learned @nypostsports — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 4, 2026

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has also reported today that the Pittsburgh Pirates are in on Valdez, which further complicates the Orioles' path to signing him.

Baltimore would be wise to secure Valdez before these other teams can surpass whatever current offer they have. And if not, then Valdez might be pitching for one of the Orioles' biggest divisional rivals next season.

