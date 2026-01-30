This Move Would Make Orioles Legitimate Contenders

The Baltimore Orioles are one move away from topping off what has been a superb offseason.

President of baseball operations Mike Elias has added Pete Alonso, Taylor Ward, Ryan Helsley, Shane Baz, Zach Eflin and Andrew Kittredge as the organization looks to get back to the postseason after missing out on October baseball in 2025.

But there's one signing that can not only get the Orioles back into the postseason, but make them legitimate contenders in the American League, and that's free agent ace Framber Valdez.

Read More: Insider Would be 'Shocked' if Orioles Don't Sign Framber Valdez

"Framber Valdez would slide right into that rotation and make them legit contenders right now in the (AL) East," MLB Network analyst Sean Casey said of the Orioles.

"Framber Valdez would slide right into that rotation and make them legit contenders..."



Which team is @TheMayorsOffice talking about? 👀 pic.twitter.com/uVSUUbzfD0 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 30, 2026

Valdez, 32, is coming off a season with the Houston Astros where he compiled a 13-11 record, 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 187 strikeouts and a 3.8 bWAR in 31 starts and 192 innings.

He has been one of the most consistent starting pitchers in the league since 2021 and has posted a career 3.36 ERA in 188 appearances since making his MLB debut in 2018. The two-time All-Star finished in the top 10 in AL Cy Young voting three straight years from 2022-2024.

Read More: One Need the Baltimore Orioles Still Must Address

Valdez is the frontline starter that Baltimore can pair atop their rotation with Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish. This would make a stellar top three and give the Orioles a real chance to compete for the crown in a tough AL East division.

Beyond Valdez, the Orioles could go after Zac Gallen, Lucas Giolito or Sandy Alcantara. Baltimore has been linked to all three of these starters, but their best option is still signing Valdez.

X-Factor

Aug 21, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after a single during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Whether they bring in another starter or not, the Orioles have an X-factor on their roster by the name of Pete Alonso.

Alonso is bringing a ton of power to an already stacked Baltimore lineup that features Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Taylor Ward, Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg and others.

After spending all seven of his big-league seasons with the New York Mets, Alonso is the all-time leader in home runs (264) for the franchise.

Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Orioles back in December and he comes along with a lot of power in his bat. He is a first baseman/DH who plays everyday and is currently the X-factor on the Orioles.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles