Orioles Bring in Veteran Pitcher to Solidify Rotation
In this story:
The Baltimore Orioles have landed the frontline starting pitcher that they have long been searching for this offseason.
It was first reported late Wednesday evening by Jeff Passan of ESPN that the Orioles have agreed to a one-year, $18.5 million deal with veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt. This signing comes a week after Baltimore lost out on Framber Valdez to the Detroit Tigers; this move also comes after president of baseball operations Mike Elias hinted that the Orioles may not be done upgrading their starting pitching.
Bassitt, 36, spent last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and logged an 11-9 record in 32 starts with a 3.96 ERA, 166 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.33 across 170.1 innings pitched. The right-hander also played a pivotal role in the Blue Jays' run to the World Series last year by posting a 1.04 ERA and 10 punchouts in seven appearances, all in relief. Bassitt will now remain in the AL East and look to make an immediate impact on an Orioles team that has high expectations in 2026.
Read More: Mike Elias Hints Orioles Rotation May Not Be Finished
With the addition of Bassitt to their rotation, the Orioles' starting staff will now consist of the likes of Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells, Shane Baz (who the Orioles acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays) and Zach Eflin (who they re-signed to a one-year deal). His addition to the staff is especially important after Baltimore's rotation was marred by injuries and inconsistencies in 2025, which were prime factors in the team falling well short of expectations.
Since the start of the offseason, the O's have been active in both free agency and the trade market to improve their team after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
So far this winter, the O's acquired outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, signed All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year deal, inked a two-year contract with closer Ryan Helsley and re-acquired reliever Andrew Kittredge from the Chicago Cubs to go along with the aforementioned additions of both Baz and Eflin.
Bassitt becomes the latest offseason acquisition for the Orioles, who are now in prime shape to compete in 2026. In 11 major league seasons, Bassitt owns an 83-65 career record with a 3.64 ERA, 1,191 strikeouts, and a 1.25 WHIP over 1,278.2 frames.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Recommended Articles
Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan