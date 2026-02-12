Orioles Bring in Veteran Pitcher to Solidify Rotation

The Baltimore Orioles have landed the frontline starting pitcher that they have long been searching for this offseason.

It was first reported late Wednesday evening by Jeff Passan of ESPN that the Orioles have agreed to a one-year, $18.5 million deal with veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt. This signing comes a week after Baltimore lost out on Framber Valdez to the Detroit Tigers; this move also comes after president of baseball operations Mike Elias hinted that the Orioles may not be done upgrading their starting pitching.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Baltimore Orioles are in agreement on a one-year, $18.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Bassitt, 36, joins an overhauled O’s rotation that also added Shane Baz and re-signed Zach Eflin to join Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers and Dean Kremer. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 12, 2026

Bassitt, 36, spent last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and logged an 11-9 record in 32 starts with a 3.96 ERA, 166 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.33 across 170.1 innings pitched. The right-hander also played a pivotal role in the Blue Jays' run to the World Series last year by posting a 1.04 ERA and 10 punchouts in seven appearances, all in relief. Bassitt will now remain in the AL East and look to make an immediate impact on an Orioles team that has high expectations in 2026.

With the addition of Bassitt to their rotation, the Orioles' starting staff will now consist of the likes of Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells, Shane Baz (who the Orioles acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays) and Zach Eflin (who they re-signed to a one-year deal). His addition to the staff is especially important after Baltimore's rotation was marred by injuries and inconsistencies in 2025, which were prime factors in the team falling well short of expectations.

Since the start of the offseason, the O's have been active in both free agency and the trade market to improve their team after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

So far this winter, the O's acquired outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, signed All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year deal, inked a two-year contract with closer Ryan Helsley and re-acquired reliever Andrew Kittredge from the Chicago Cubs to go along with the aforementioned additions of both Baz and Eflin.

Bassitt becomes the latest offseason acquisition for the Orioles, who are now in prime shape to compete in 2026. In 11 major league seasons, Bassitt owns an 83-65 career record with a 3.64 ERA, 1,191 strikeouts, and a 1.25 WHIP over 1,278.2 frames.

