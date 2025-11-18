Orioles could pursue Pete Alonso on one condition, per insider
In this story:
The Baltimore Orioles appear poised to make big moves in the free agency and trade markets this offseason, as both the team's ownership and its front office have asserted that the team has money to spend.
Most believe that Baltimore is going to prioritize signing a top-tier starting pitcher in free agency. Whether this could be Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, or another arm remains to be seen, but the Orioles are expected to court every impact starting pitcher on the market this winter.
Read more: Orioles' Mike Elias must get 'uncomfortable' to land top free agent, says ex-GM
Once this gets done (or perhaps even before it does), the team can then turn its attention toward adding offense. The good news is that Baltimore's offense is already in a good spot, assuming that its best players will rebound from disappointing individual 2025 campaigns. But the club could still use a slugger in the middle of their lineup, as they didn't have a single hitter produce more than 17 home runs last season.
This is why longtime New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (who has never hit less than 34 home runs in a full season) would appear to be a great fit.
What Orioles Might Need to Secure Pete Alonso in Free Agency
Alonso is coming off the best offensive season of his MLB career, as he hit .272 with an .871 OPS, 38 home runs, and 126 RBIs in 2025. However, he also had the worst defensive season of his MLB career, which is shown by his -8 Fielding Run Value.
Because of this, many feel like Alonso might be better suited to being a full-time DH rather than sticking at first base.
Regardless, the Orioles already have a logjam at both first base and DH, given that Ryan Mountcastle is rostered and Samuel Basallo is expected to split time at both positions while also backing Adley Rutschman up at catcher. This makes it tough to see how Alonso would fit on Baltimore's roster right now.
But ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan proposed a solution to this in a November 18 article by writing, "Alonso's willingness to play designated hitter offers the sorts of avenues a first-base-only mindset wouldn't... If Ryan Mountcastle is traded or nontendered, split the first-base and DH jobs in Baltimore with rookie Samuel Basallo, who will also spend plenty of time at catcher."
In other words, Mountcastle might have to get traded for Alonso to be a realistic Orioles free agency option. And this is certainly something Baltimore should consider if it might mean landing one of baseball's most reliable power-hitters.
Recommended Articles
Grant Young covers the New York Mets and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.