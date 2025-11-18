Orioles' Mike Elias must get 'uncomfortable' to land top free agent, says ex-GM

It's no secret that the Baltimore Orioles' ownership and front office are not satisfied with the team's mediocre 2025 season and are willing to pull out all the stops to ensure the club is more competitive once 2026 rolls around.

This means being active this offseason on the free agency and trade markets. In fact, it doesn't just mean being active, but it means bringing out the checkbook to compete with baseball's major players for some of the top players available.

While most feel like Orioles president of baseball operations Elias has done a good job with this club throughout a rebuild, this aggressive offseason spending to bring Baltimore back into contention requires a different sort of strategy that might be foreign to him.

Ex-GM Speaks on Mike Elias' Mentality in Signing Top Free Agents

Former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips addressed the mindset Elias must enter this offseason with if he wants to land elite free agents — specifically slugger Kyle Schwarber — duting a November 17 appearance on MLB Network.

"We keep hearing how much more aggressive they're gonna be in the free agent market," Phillips said of the Orioles, per an X post from MLB Network. "David Rubenstein, the owner, has said there's money there. And as a general manager, I never had money in the budget [that] I didn't spend. I'm not leaving it in the budget, because it's not like I get anything later. And so it will be interesting to see for Mike Elias.

"Kyle Schwarber, in that lineup, to fit in there would be amazing. Put him with young hitters, and let him sort of go out there and preach a little bit, and talk to them some. We know they're in on Dylan Cease, they're in on Framber Valdez. They need starting pitching," Phillips added. "But for Mike Elias, he's transitioning from not really wanting to play in that market, to now saying that he wants to be aggressive. But now he's gotta guard against the notion of coming in second on everybody.

"He's got to be willing to make a deal that feels uncomfortable. That it's more than I want to spend, because that's how you play when it comes to the front-end free agents, is you make a deal beyond what you really want to, in years and dollars. But it's the price you pay to get them," he continued.

Phillips then noted that if signing Schwarber doesn't work out, they could pursue Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker. He then added, "I think they've got to be wide-open creative, and be willing to spend... It's time to start spending money, and they need starting pitching to go up front in that rotation."

If the Orioles were to land Schwarber and either Cease or Valdez, Elias will have done his job in getting Baltimore back to contention heading into next season.

