Orioles' Jackson Holliday to Miss Opening Day with Hand Injury

The Baltimore Orioles will be without their second baseman to start the season, as Mike Elias informed media on Wednesday morning that Jackson Holliday suffered a broke hamate bone in his right hand.

The injury occurred during a live batting practice on February 6th and will require surgery, putting Holliday out for an extended period beyond Opening Day. According to Elias, he will undergo surgery on Thursday and the timeline for return will be "measured in weeks" after spring training.

Elias also noted that their trade for infielder Blaze Alexander took place one day before the injury, potentially indicating that the former Diamondback will assume second base duties in Holliday's absence. Another option could be Jeremiah Jackson, who came on strong at the end of last year but made just one appearance at second base. The Orioles could also seek a reunion with utilityman Ramón Urías, who remains a free agent after he was dealt to the Astros at the trade deadline and DFA'd by the club in November.

It's a difficult blow for Holliday and the Orioles at the onset of what could be a breakout campaign. In his first full season last year, the 21-year-old slashed .242/.314/.375 with 17 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 149 games. Now just over 200 games into his professional career, Holliday will have to work through a challenging rehab as he looks to establish some stability in the young Baltimore lineup.

While the recovery from surgery will put Holliday out for four-to-six weeks, the effects of the injury could last well beyond his return. A hamate injury often zaps a hitter's power during the buildup period after they return to action, both due to the procedure and the loss of reps during the time off.

Elias also said that Jordan Westburg is dealing with a right oblique injury, but this is less significant and will not impact his Opening Day availability. That said, it could inform how they respond to Holliday's injury, because a potential hole at both second and third base to start the season would demand a more established solution like Urías or a similar signing.

Holliday's injury is one of three notable hamate injuries that were revealed in the last two days. Shortly after Elias's announcement, it was reported that Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll broke the same bone in his right hand and is undergoing surgery on Wednesday. This will keep the star outfielder out of the World Baseball Classic and likely delay the start of his MLB season. The Mets are also awaiting an official decision on shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is being evaluated today and is facing a six-week absence if surgery is necessary.

It is not the news that the Orioles were looking for as spring training gets underway in Sarasota, as a big step forward from their young star will be an important piece of turning the ship around this season. However, the timing of Holliday's injury will allow him to complete a full rehab and hopefully return to full health while the new-look club is still finding an identity early in the season.

