Orioles Reliever to Pitch for Team Puerto Rico in World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is right around the corner, and the Baltimore Orioles will be represented across multiple national teams.

Along with Gunnar Henderson (United States), Tyler O'Neill (Canada), and Dean Kremer (Israel), Baltimore reliever Rico Garcia was officially named to Puerto Rico's roster during Thursday's World Baseball Classic roster reveal show.

Garcia will be one of three Orioles players within the organization to represent Puerto Rico, joining right-hander José Espada and infielder Luis Vázquez.

Official list of Orioles participating in the World Baseball Classic:



Gunnar Henderson - United States

Dean Kremer - Israel

Tyler O'Neill - Canada

Rico Garcia - Puerto Rico

Enrique Bradfield Jr. - Panama



Old friend Tomoyuki Sugano will also be returning for Team Japan. — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) February 6, 2026

Read More: Where Orioles’ Top Prospects Rank on Keith Law’s Top 100 List

Why Rico Garcia Pitching in the WBC is a Big Opportunity

Aug 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Rico Garcia (50) throws during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Garcia, 32, appeared in 29 games during the 2025 season, splitting time between the Orioles, New York Yankees and New York Mets. Across 34.1 innings with the three teams, he posted a 3.15 ERA, 38 strikeouts, and a 1.19 WHIP. After being claimed off waivers from the Mets in August, Garcia emerged as a stabilizing presence in a Baltimore bullpen that had been thinned by injuries and trades.

With the Orioles, Garcia recorded a 2.84 ERA across 20 appearances, and earned a one-year contract for the 2026 season as a potential depth option for Baltimore's bullpen.

For Garcia, not only is the World Baseball Classic an opportunity to pitch on baseball's biggest global stage, but also an opportunity to earn his spot in what is expected to be a competitive bullpen battle for roster spots in Baltimore.

Entering the offseason, bullpen help was a key offseason need for the Orioles. While the team brought back Andrew Kittredge and signed Ryan Helsley to handle closing duties with Félix Bautista expected to miss most, if not all of the 2026 season, several relief roles remain unsettled.

Returning arms such as Albert Suárez and Yennier Cano could claim those spots, though neither of their roster spots are guaranteed, particularly Cano's after a disappointing 2025 campaign. Additional options include Keegan Akin, Dietrich Enns, Colin Selby, and potentially Tyler Wells, depending on if Baltimore acquires another starting pitcher or not.

Baltimore also moved a potential bullpen piece on Thursday. They traded Kade Strowd, who posted a 1.71 ERA across 25 appearances last season, along with two prospects to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for utility man Blaze Alexander.

Read More: Orioles Add Versatile Infielder in Trade with Diamondbacks

We have made the following trade: pic.twitter.com/x5neUA3Aof — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) February 5, 2026

With the bullpen still facing questions, Garcia's upcoming appearance in the World Baseball Classic has additional importance. The competition for bullpen spots in Baltimore remains wide open and will likely be one of the more competitive battles for roster spots, even if the team adds another piece before spring training.

If Garcia peforms well for Puerto Rico against high-level international competition, that could very well work in his favor and make him a legitimate candidate to earn a spot on Baltimore's Opening Day roster.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles