Orioles' Jackson Holliday Provides Positive Injury Update

The Baltimore Orioles did not have the start to 2026 they were looking for in terms of injuries.

Just a short time into spring training, it came out that projected starting third baseman Jordan Westburg had a partially torn UCL in his right elbow. Baltimore has elected to give him a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection instead of having Tommy John surgery in the hopes it will lessen his return timeline. However, Westburg won't be available for Opening Day.

Star second baseman Jackson Holliday also suffered a broken hamate bone. He had surgery on February 12, and there hasn't been a clear indication of whether he'll be ready by the beginning of the 2026 season.

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said, “We’re not banking on it,” when asked whether Holliday might heal quickly enough to play in a Grapefruit League game, per an article from Roch Kubatko of MASN.

Jackson Holliday's Injury Update Speaks Volumes

However, Holliday not playing in a Grapefruit League game isn't the same as saying he'll miss Opening Day.

And a recent update that Holliday provided speaks to this, which was conveyed in a March 7 article from Roch Kubatko.

Kubatko wrote that Holliday said that he's, "feeling really good. Got a pad on there and messing around with some new knobs, so feeling good.”

Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday continues to make progress in his rehab from a hand injury that’s expected to sideline him for opening day later this month.



Holliday broke the hamate bone in his right hand while taking swings during a live bullpen session in February. The… pic.twitter.com/7xmhpMYPYW — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) March 5, 2026

Holliday also added about his camp activity, “I think like every day is kind of something new. So maybe tomorrow I think it flips and then kind of builds up. I can’t remember what they said, but I should be hitting BP within the next week or so. Pretty good. Hopefully, I can maybe push them a little bit depending on how I’m feeling. We’ll just see. But take it day-by-day.”

When speaking about what's to come in his recovery, Holliday added, “Honestly, I haven’t really asked because I’m just trying to stay present and try to work as hard as I can. I don’t really know the plan yet. But I mean, I would love to break camp or whatever that consists of, at least make it up there for Opening Day and at least be around, but I’m not 100 percent sure what the timeline is right now.”

Ultimately, the Orioles are going to be cautious in bringing Holliday back to action because they want him healthy for as much of the season as possible, not just on Opening Day. But this sentiment still bodes well for his recovery.

