Orioles' Jackson Holliday Takes Important Step in Rehab

The Baltimore Orioles could see their starting second baseman sooner rather than later.

According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday had taken live batting practice on Thursday and has another session scheduled for Friday. Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun added that Holliday aims to begin his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides on March 27, which is MiLB's Opening Day. Orioles manager Craig Albernaz called Holliday's goal "a realistic option".

Jackson Holliday took live BP yesterday for first time. Will do again today. Making great progress #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) March 20, 2026

Holliday, 22, is recovering from surgery on his right hamate bone, which he underwent on February 12. Previous reports have indicated that the young middle infielder will not participate in any Grapefruit League games, nor will he be ready for MLB's Opening Day on March 26.

Earlier this week, however, Holliday gave a clearer timetable for his return to the Orioles. Speaking to reporters about both his scheduled live BP sessions and his goal to report to Norfolk by March 27, the 2022 first overall pick should be on track to make his season debut in the middle of April.

Jackson Holliday update:



Holliday is taking live batting practice this week. Craig Albernaz said Holliday's goal of being ready to start his rehab assignment March 27 in Norfolk is a "realistic" option. — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) March 20, 2026

What to Expect From Jackson Holliday Upon His Return

After struggling immensely in his 60-game cup-of-coffee in 2024, Holliday made noteworthy strides in his development last season. Playing 149 games as the Orioles' starting second baseman, he hit .242/.314/.375 with 17 home runs, 17 stolen bases and 70 runs scored. Despite a slightly-below average 96 wRC+, Holliday still totaled 1.2 fWAR as one of baseball's youngest everyday players.

Although the expectation is for Holliday to make further improvement this season, Baltimore still needs to be patient given the circumstances of his injury. Hamate bone injuries are notorious for having the lingering effect of sapping a hitter's power, so it may take a bit for Holliday to rediscover his stroke at the plate, all while avoiding bad habits that are less painful to deal with.

Regardless, the fact that Holliday could begin playing in rehab games almost immediately when the season begins is highly encouraging.

The Orioles' Infield Situation For Now

Mar 18, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Blaze Alexander (23) hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Even with this favorable timetable, Holliday will still miss at least the first two weeks of the year and likely won't get into a groove right away. As such, the Orioles still need someone to start at second base in his place.

Jordan Westburg has experience playing both second and third, but is potentially out long term with a UCL tear. Had he been healthy, he would likely be Holliday's fill-in at second while Coby Mayo would play third.

This brings up Blaze Alexander, whom the Orioles traded for in February from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 26-year-old has seen time at second, third, and shortstop in his career, and spent the most time at short last year. Alexander has shown good on-base skills this spring despite a lack of power, hitting .281 with a .361 on-base percentage in 36 Grapefruit League plate appearances.

With Mayo all but guaranteed to fill in for Westburg at third, expect Alexander to anchor second base in Holliday's place.

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