Orioles named fit for polarizing free agent starter

With the free agent market now open, one major development has been the Baltimore Orioles' reported all-out approach in targeting starting pitching.

Speculation on an aggressive offseason for the O's began back in September, when USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reported that the club "will be the most aggressive team looking for pitching." This continued into early October when newly minted president of baseball operations Mike Elias appeared on the MLBTR Podcast to hint at his desire to land a big-name starter.

While these early indications came as a surprise for a team that has a track record of avoiding top of the line free agent pitchers, the rumors have continued to swirl all the way through November. On November 10th, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand revealed that industry sources believe the Orioles will be aggressive in free agency this offseason.

Just days later, Elias made clear his priorities for the offseason while attending the GM meetings in Las Vegas, putting the need for a frontline starter at the top of his offseason wish list. According to the executive, the club's "Plan A" will be to land one of the top arms on the market to presumably slot between starters Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish.

But as all parties wait for the first domino in the 2026 starting pitching class to fall, the remaining question is who the Orioles view as their supposed "Plan A." If current reporting is correct, Baltimore is positioning themselves to make their pick of the top names. In a November 18 article, Feinsand built on his previous prediction with the same logic, naming the O's a fit for two-time All-Star Framber Valdez.

Orioles called a top fit for Framber Valdez

Valdez, who turns 32 on Wednesday, is clearly one of the most talented and well-established starting pitchers on the open market this year. The eight-year Houston Astro has built a strong resume that stands out among this year's notably limited class that also features Dylan Cease, Zac Gallen, and Ranger Suarez.

But the left-hander has become somewhat of a controversial option because of a September 2nd incident in which Valdez seemingly intentionally crossed-up Houston catcher César Salazar, hitting him with a 93-mph fastball after allowing a grand slam in the previous at-bat. According to Feinsand, an unnamed executive believes that some teams will want to "look under the hood" before signing Valdez to a long-term deal.

Whether or not GMs will truly let this inform their decision-making, it's impossible to ignore Valdez's remarkable production over the past eight seasons. Since entering the league in 2018, the lefty hurler has made 166 starts, pitching to a 3.36 ERA across 1,080.2 innings. Perhaps most impressive is his durability, reaching 31 starts in three of the last four seasons (28 in 2024) and leading MLB in innings pitched during his first All-Star campaign in 2022.

With this body of work, Valdez will surely generate serious interest from other starting pitching needy clubs and potential big spenders like the Mets, Red Sox, and Blue Jays. That said, Valdez struggled at the end of the year, going 2-7 in 10 starts with a 6.05 ERA across a two-month span that culminated in Houston bowing out of playoff contention during the final week of the season.

If these late season struggles and potential character concerns do ultimately impact Valdez's market, it could further incentivize the Orioles to go after him this offseason. In doing so, Elias could deliver on his goal of adding a frontline starter while still remaining flexible to address secondary needs by entering the closer market and adding an additional bat to the outfield.

Also of note is the historical link between the two sides, as Elias was serving as Houston's scouting director when Valdez signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2015. It would not be surprising if this familiarity was the launching point from which the club chose to pursue the left-hander over other top options.

