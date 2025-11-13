Mike Elias reveals Orioles' offseason wish list

Baltimore Orioles' president of baseball operations Mike Elias met with the media on Wednesday during day two of the 2025 MLB Winter GM Meetings in Las Vegas.

During his availability, Baltimore's top executive detailed the club's top priorities heading into what is expected to be an active offseason. According to Elias, the Orioles will be targeting a frontline starting pitcher, a back-end reliever with closing experience, and a veteran hitter that can play in the outfield.

Mike Elias’ offseason wish list for Orioles:



-Frontline starting pitcher

-Back-end reliever, preferably one with closing experience

-Veteran hitter, possibly one to fit into the outfield picture



As for SP, “Plan A” is to get one from top tier to slot in with Bradish and Rogers. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) November 12, 2025

Frontline Starting Pitcher

The buzz about Baltimore entering the starting pitching market began before the 2025 season even came to a close. On October 1st, Elias appeared on the MLBTR Podcast to hint at his desire to land a big-name starter. Early reports from USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale and recent reports from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand confirmed this, stating that the Orioles could be one of, if not the most aggressive team targeting starting pitching this offseason.

Nightengale: Orioles will be the most aggressive team looking for pitching this offseason. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 28, 2025

While Elias's conservative track record in this area as Baltimore's general manager could raise some concern, Wednesday's comments support the idea that he will take a different approach in his first offseason under the new title of president of baseball operations. Given the current roster construction and available names, it is certainty an intriguing prospect.

Read More: Baltimore Orioles expected to be aggressive this offseason

Following an incredible campaign from Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish's strong return from Tommy John surgery, the Orioles rotation looks to be a piece or two away from a very formidable unit. According to Elias, the club's "Plan A" will be to land one of the top arms on the market to presumably slot between the two starters.

Possible free agent targets include Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, Michael King, and Dylan Cease, but there are also a number of high-end starters that could be available in a trade. This crop is of course headlined by Tarik Skubal, but also features Joe Ryan, Sandy Alcantara, and Freddy Peralta, who could all be options to fulfill the number one item on Elias's wish list.

Back-end Reliever/Closer

Elias also made it a point to highlight his interest in adding a back-end reliever with closing experience. He described their search as "intentful" and explained the impact that Félix Bautista's shoulder injury had on this decision.

Félix Bautista could still return before end of ‘26 season. But Mike Elias acknowledged it would be so late in year that it won’t factor into Orioles’ offseason moves.



Elias said O’s are being “intentful” in pursuit of closer, talking with free agents and checking trade market. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) November 12, 2025

Bautista, who missed all of 2024 due to Tommy John, had surgery in late August to repair a torn rotator cuff and labrum in his right shoulder. The closer's timetable for return is around 12 months, which could keep him sidelined for all of next season. Elias noted that there is hope Bautista could return before the end of the year, but that his lengthy absence will influence their decision to pursue a replacement.

Read More: Orioles' top executive reveals offseason plan to add starting pitching

To do this, Elias explained that the club is both talking to free agents and checking in on the trade market. Notable free agents that fit the bill include Edwin Diaz, Devin Williams, Ryan Helsley, and Pete Fairbanks.

Whether or not it ends up being a high-profile move, it would be surprising to see the Orioles not address their need at the closer position this offseason either through a trade or free agency.

Veteran Outfielder

The final piece of Elias's November 12th wish list is a veteran hitter that can factor into the outfield picture. In discussing the current roster, Elias noted Colton Cowser and Leody Taveras as decent options in center field but noted that adding a player there is "in the cards."

Is Orioles’ starting center fielder already on the roster?



Mike Elias said he thinks bringing in help in that area is “in the cards.” Said Colton Cowser has “proven he can do it defensively.” Leody Taveras helps “protect” O’s in that area.



But Elias said O’s are in CF market. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) November 12, 2025

As opposed to the pitching market, the Orioles' best options to fill this need will likely be on the trade block rather than free agency. Assuming the club is out on top options Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, expect Elias to pick up the phone to call teams like the Red Sox and Twins who are expected to move off of proven outfielders Jarren Duran and Byron Buxton, respectively.

While Elias's statement leaned toward adding an outfielder, he didn't rule out the possibility of adding a veteran hitter at another position. If this remains a top priority, expect the Orioles to survey all options to add an experienced bat to the middle of the club's young lineup.

Recommended Articles: