Orioles shockingly doing something no other team has been willing to do

The Baltimore Orioles faced a lot of criticism for how they handled the offseason leading into the 2025 campaign.

Their payroll went up, but they didn’t address the glaring holes on their roster, namely on the pitching staff. The Orioles were without a true ace on their staff, and many questioned if they had done enough to bolster the starting rotation.

Doubters were quickly proven right. Charlie Morton was a disaster early in the season, along with Kyle Gibson. Starting pitching was a glaring issue, but it wasn’t the only problem Baltimore faced throughout the campaign.

As a result of the shortcomings, the Orioles were arguably the most disappointing team in baseball. Looking to avoid a repeat of that letdown, Baltimore is showing a level of aggression thus far this offseason that no other team in baseball is willing to meet.

As shared by Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required), rival executives are taking notice of the money the team has spent already.

Orioles are only team spending early in offseason

A rival executive noted that the Orioles are the only franchise in MLB right now who have been willing to open up the checkbook. They have already brought back relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge, exercising the $9 million option on his contract, and signed outfielder Leody Taveras to a $2 million deal.

As things currently stand, Baltimore has legitimate spending power. Their current payroll of $92 million is well below the figure they ended the 2025 season with, which was $160 million.

That means there is money available to reinvest into the major league roster. Expect a large chunk of those assets to go toward the pitching staff as they seek a top-of-the-rotation starter.

Acquiring Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers in a copycat move from the Corbin Burnes deal two years ago would make a lot of sense. In free agency, they could target someone such as Dylan Cease, Zac Gallen, Framber Valdez or Ranger Suarez.

With closer Felix Bautista having to undergo shoulder surgery a few months ago, the team could jump into the relief pitcher market as well, seeking a late-game option to complement Kittredge.

Also among the team’s offseason targets, according to The Athletic, is a veteran hitter. Based on how things currently look, they could be keeping their eyes on outfield help after dealing with so many injuries to that positional group in 2025.

Whatever Baltimore has planned, the fanbase should be excited. This early spending is a good sign of things to come, with the team looking to be aggressive this offseason in finding upgrades.

