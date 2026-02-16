Orioles’ Promising Infielder Returns to Camp After Surgery

The Baltimore Orioles had their young star infielder back at their big league camp on Monday.

Jackson Holliday returned to the Orioles' camp in Sarasota for the first time since undergoing surgery last week to remove a broken hamate bone that he suffered while taking live batting practice in just his fifth at-bat.

“Took a swing and knew something wasn’t exactly right and decided to say something,” Holliday said to reporters about his injury. “I got the X-rays and just broke it. Obviously, you guys have seen it’s kind of a common thing. Just unfortunate timing.”

"My goal is to be back as fast as possible and just ready to get this thing off and get rolling."



Jackson Holliday on his surgery, plus Blaze Alexander on joining the team. https://t.co/EM661ZXxPM — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) February 16, 2026

The injury is expected to keep the young infielder out for all of spring training as well as the first few weeks of the regular season, which he reiterated.

“Should be good to go here in a couple weeks,” Holliday said. “It was good. Nice little flight out to L.A. and got it done and glad to be back.”

Baltimore is hoping that is the case for Holliday as the 22-year-old aims to build off his strong first full season in the major leagues last year. In 149 games, Holliday slashed .242/.314/.375 with 17 home runs, 55 RBI and an OPS of .689; those promising numbers came just a year after Holliday batted .189/.255/.311 with a .565 OPS in 60 games during his first taste of the major league level.

Jackson Holliday leadoff home run! pic.twitter.com/f0lpfNgin0 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 31, 2025

With big things clearly expected out of the young infielder in what is expected to be a loaded Orioles lineup, thanks in large part to the offseason additions of Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward, Holliday is hoping that a longer-than-expected absence at the start of the season doesn't occur.

“I’m hoping it doesn’t linger too long,” Holliday said. “I think it’s just kind of going off how I feel. Obviously, don’t want to rush anything at the beginning of the season and kind of press on something that it doesn’t need to be pressed on. But I’ve got nothing to do but try to get better as fast as I can and just looking forward to that process.”

“Talked to some guys that have had the same surgery and they said they’ve been back and hitting lives in three weeks, so that’s kind of my goal,” he added. “I don’t know what their goal is, but my goal is to be back as fast as possible and just ready to get this thing off and get rolling.”

Holliday couldn't go without talking about the excitement surrounding the Orioles this season, particularly their potent lineup.

“It’s a pretty good lineup,” Holliday said. “It’s fun to be in this locker room with these guys. Some of our additions are pretty good players, so it’s very exciting.”

Holliday will now look to go through his rehab with no setbacks and join the Orioles' lineup sooner rather than later.

