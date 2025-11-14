Orioles top prospect takes home award in Arizona Fall League

Baltimore Orioles top prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. is continuing to make a name for himself as he inches closer to the major leagues.

After spending the past month competing in the Arizona Fall League, the Orioles’ No. 4 prospect (per MLB Pipeline) took home the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

Ever since being drafted by the Orioles as the 17th overall pick in 2023, Bradfield has gained a reputation as one of the best defenders in all of Minor League Baseball. His elite speed, natural instincts in center field, and ability to cover massive amounts of ground are unlike many other players of his age.

According to MLB.com, “The Orioles’ No. 4 prospect racked up 37 putouts and an assist with only one error while taking away potential hits with several diving and sliding catches” during his time in the Arizona Fall League.

Bradfield particularly made headlines when one of his 37 putouts came on a ridiculous, game-ending catch in which he went over the fence to rob a home run.

Beyond the highlight-reel defense, Bradfield’s blazing speed proved just as dangerous. He swiped 17 bases in only 20 AFL games, the second-most in the league.

Bradfield’s combination of elite defense and top-tier speed has boosted his stock and put him in the conversation for a potential major league opportunity as soon as next season.

Will Enrique Bradfield Jr. make his MLB Debut in 2026?

When the General Manager Meetings concluded in Las Vegas, they offered the first real window into how each team plans to navigate the offseason. Among those speaking was Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias, who shed light on what Baltimore hopes to address in the coming months.

One area Elias noted the Orioles would be exploring this offseason is center field. The team’s current options include Colton Cowser and Leody Taveras, the latter of which they signed just a couple of weeks ago. And while Elias expressed confidence in both players, he acknowledged that adding another center field option “is in the cards.”

Defense was certainly an area of concern for Baltimore last season. According to FanGraphs, the Orioles ranked 24th in the league in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS). With those struggles in mind, the emergence of Bradfield Jr. becomes even more intriguing, as the Orioles may not need to look far to find their center fielder of the future.

Giving the 23-year-old an opportunity could prove to be the right move for the Orioles in multiple ways. Not only would he help stabilize one of the most important defensive positions on the field, but he would also add much-needed speed to the roster. Even if the team chose to ease him in as a late-inning defensive replacement or a pinch-runner, his skill set could still provide significant value.

The one area of Bradfield’s game that still lags behind is his bat. In 2025, the speedster hit .242 with just three home runs, and the trend continued in the Arizona Fall League, where he hit .221 without a homer.

If Enrique Bradfield Jr. can take even a modest step forward offensively, his case for a big league opportunity becomes that much stronger.

