Orioles sign former Dodgers’ pitching prospect to minor league deal

As free agency rolls along across MLB, the Baltimore Orioles added another potential piece for their bullpen next year.

On Tuesday, the Orioles announced that they had come to terms on a minor league deal with hard-throwing RHP Jeisson Cabrera. The 27-year-old has been a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization since 2018, but has never played higher than Double-A. He has spent the last two seasons pitching for the Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers.

Orioles have agreed to terms with RHP Jeisson Cabrera on a Minor League contract for 2026.



Cabrera, 27, was in the Dodgers’ organization from 2018-25. Hasn’t pitched above Double-A. Posted a 3.71 ERA in 36 relief appearances for Double-A Tulsa in 2025. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) November 18, 2025

In 118 career minor league games, Cabrera has posted a 15-7 record with a 3.14 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. Cabrera was a starter by trade early in his career in the Dominican Summer League, but transitioned to primarily being a reliever once he reached High-A. Last year with Double-A Tulsa, Cabrera had one of his best statistical seasons, accumulating a 4-1 record with a pair of saves and a 3.71 ERA across 43.2 innings of work.

Read More: Orioles top prospect takes home award in Arizona Fall League

Cabrera has been known to have some issues with control, but is a hard-throwing pitcher who can top 100 mph; last season, despite his success, the righty still posted a less-than-flattering strikeout-to-walk ratio of 54:32. For his career, Cabrera has 279 strikeouts to 128 walks, with none of those free passes being intentional.

Heading into 2026, some potential spots need to be filled in the volatile Orioles’ bullpen. The end-of-season pen looked a lot different from the Opening Day one, with just Yennier Cano and Keegan Akin remaining with the team through all 162 games. Baltimore parted ways with some key members of their pen via mid-season trades, including Seranthony Dominguez, Bryan Baker, Andrew Kitteridge, and Gregory Soto.

#Orioles agreed to terms on a 2026 minor league contract with RHP Jeisson Cabrera. — Rich DubroffMLB (@RichDubroffMLB) November 18, 2025

Cano and Akin will be back in 2026, while Kittredge was recently re-acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. But after that, things are definitely up in the air; oft-injured closer Felix Bautista will miss most (if not all) of the season as he recovers from surgery for both a torn labrum and a torn rotator cuff. The O’s could also have Albert Suarez move to the pen to try and keep his arm healthy.

That means there will be plenty of opportunities at spring training for Cabrera to impress. His control issues will be a concern, especially at the major league level. For now, Cabrera’s signing is likely a depth move for Baltimore’s farm system, and perhaps a break-glass-if-needed emergency arm. The Orioles have had their fair share of injured pitchers over the past couple of years, and that is where strong organizational depth can prevent a season from getting derailed.

Recommended Articles: