Orioles Sign Versatile Infielder to Minor League Deal

The Baltimore Orioles are adding another versatile defender to their infield mix.

On Monday morning, the club announced it signed infielder Thairo Estrada to a minor league contract. The deal includes an invitation to major league spring training.

The Orioles announce they’ve signed infielder Thairo Estrada to a minor league deal with a big league camp invite. Estrada has mostly played second base in his major league career, but he moves all over — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) February 23, 2026

Estrada, 30, is a seven-year major league veteran who debuted with the New York Yankees but is best known for his stint with the San Francisco Giants. From 2021 to 2023, the utilityman slashed .266/.320/.416 and earned the starting job at second base, where he set a career high with +18 Outs Above Average in his third season with the club.

After a down campaign in 2024, Estrada joined the Colorado Rockies on a one-year, $3.25 million deal that included a $7 million mutual option for 2026. Initially slated to be the team’s starting second baseman, he was limited to 39 games in 2025. He missed about two months with a right wrist fracture, then had additional injured list stints due to a thumb sprain and hamstring strain.

Overall, Estrada hit .253/.285/.370 with three home runs and 21 RBIs over 165 plate appearances in 2025. The Rockies declined his option on Nov. 3, triggering a $750,000 buyout.

Estrada making things interesting 👀 pic.twitter.com/R1CrlTEjXK — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 26, 2025

The addition of Estrada gives the Orioles more infield depth in the wake of recent injuries. Projected starting second baseman Jackson Holliday is targeting a mid-April return from a right hamate bone fracture, while third baseman Jordan Westburg is out until at least May due to a partially torn UCL in his right elbow.

Over the past week, the Orioles also claimed third baseman Bryan Ramos off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals in an effort to shore up their depth. Ramos occupies a spot on the 40-man roster, unlike Estrada, who would have to earn his way onto it to break camp with Baltimore.

Estrada has primarily played second base in recent seasons but has major league experience at shortstop, third base and in the outfield. Others competing for playing time include former top prospect Coby Mayo, Blaze Alexander, Jeremiah Jackson, Luis Vázquez and fellow non-roster invitee Weston Wilson.

A utility bench spot is up for grabs, while Alexander and Mayo are early frontrunners to start at second and third, respectively. That said, much can change between now and Opening Day as the Orioles assess their options.

