Coby Mayo Addresses Orioles Opportunity Amid Jordan Westburg Injury

When the Baltimore Orioles moved Coby Mayo to first base last season, it appeared that would be his future home. His outlook changed again after Pete Alonso’s signing in December, fueling trade speculation leading up to the start of spring training.

Those trade rumors have suddenly quieted.

With Jordan Westburg out until at least the end of April due to a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, Mayo has received the majority of his reps at third base — where he has spent most of his professional career. The former top prospect is now in line to be an everyday starter to begin the regular season, an unexpected opportunity he was prepared for.

“That’s why you stay ready and you do all the work in the offseason and in spring training, just in case something freakish happens,” Mayo said. “It’s unfortunate for them [Westburg and Jackson Holliday]. I really do feel horrible, especially for Westy, being out significantly more time. But it’s an opportunity, and it’s all about what you can do with it.”

Mayo, 24, is just two seasons removed from being ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 30 prospect in baseball. The 2020 fourth-round pick showed glimpses of his offensive upside in the minors, posting consecutive seasons with an OPS of .960 or better leading up to his August 2024 debut. At the big league level, the results have been mixed.

Through 102 career MLB games, Mayo owns a .201/.285/.349 slash line and a 31.2% strikeout rate. The 6-foot-4 righty slugger showed signs of a potential breakthrough late last season, recording a .941 OPS with five home runs in 24 September games.

Mayo is not alone in the competition. Jeremiah Jackson, non-roster invitee Weston Wilson and recently claimed Bryan Ramos are among the other third basemen in camp. Baltimore also has former Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Blaze Alexander, who offers the positional flexibility to slide over from second base once Holliday (right hamate bone fracture) returns — potentially in mid-April.

If Mayo’s bat performs anywhere near the level it did to close last season, the Orioles would have a difficult time keeping him out of the lineup. Even so, questions about his defense keep the competition worth watching.

Over 87 career MLB innings at third base, Mayo has recorded -4 defensive runs saved. While he proved to be a better defender as a nearly full-time first baseman (0 DRS in 586.1 innings) in 2025, he is working to show that same improvement can translate to the opposite side of the diamond.

“The footwork aspect, keeping my feet moving, not getting too tall and upright, I just think I can get better at staying lower to the ground and playing low,” Mayo said. “I think I’ve got a strong arm, and I’ve got to use that to my ability and just be a complete third baseman.”

