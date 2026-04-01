Orioles’ Starter Leaves Game With Right Elbow Injury

A night that started as a triumphant return quickly turned to one of grave concern. Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin left his first start of the season on Tuesday with an apparent injury to his right elbow in the fourth inning.

Eflin cruised through the first three innings, striking out six and allowing just a solo home run to Ezequiel Duran in the top of the third. After recording the first two outs in the fourth, Eflin was facing Duran again in the fourth. Eflin threw a curveball to Duran and immediately knew something was wrong. Manager Craig Albernaz and head athletic trainer Scott Barringer visited Eflin on the mound and pulled the starter from the game with little hesitation.

Orioles say Zach Eflin left the game with right elbow discomfort https://t.co/VHogHO8hQ8 — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) April 1, 2026

It was Eflin’s first start since July of last season. After being named the Orioles’ Opening Day pitcher last year, Eflin struggled with a 5.93 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in just 71.1 innings of work. His season was cut short in August as the pitcher required a lumbar microdiscectomy procedure for his back. Eflin headed into the offseason as a free agent, unsure of where he would play next.

In December, Eflin resigned with the Orioles on a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2027. Eflin was impressive in Spring Training, pitching in 7.1 innings and not allowing a single run and just two hits in 25 batters faced. Perhaps more impressive was his 10:1 strikeout to walk ratio. Eflin appeared to have no ill effects from his surgery and looked to fortify the back-end of a much-improved Orioles rotation.

Zach Eflin's 2Ks in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/hDqK06jOeK — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 31, 2026

On Tuesday night, Eflin did not stop in at the dugout; he walked right down the tunnel to the team’s medical room. He was able to walk off under his own power, which reinforces the team’s earlier announcement that the injury Eflin had suffered was in his elbow. Given the potential outcomes for pitchers with elbow discomfort, at least a short stint on the Injured List is all but certain for Eflin.

If Eflin were to miss a significant period of time, it would likely mean that either Dean Kremer or Cade Povich would be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. Kremer is slated to start on Friday, but could be bumped to Monday, which would have been Eflin’s next scheduled start against the Chicago White Sox. It has been a frustrating couple of seasons for Eflin, and Orioles fans will be hoping that it isn’t another lost year for the pitcher.

Update: After the game, manager Craig Albernaz stated that Eflin is likely to land on the Injured List. He is set to undergo an MRI tomorrow.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz says Zach Eflin is likely headed for an IL stint after leaving tonight’s game with an elbow injury. He’s set to undergo an MRI tomorrow.



Safe to say their plans for Dean Kremer to start Friday in Norfolk are up in the air. — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) April 1, 2026

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