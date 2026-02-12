Pete Alonso Gives Take on Orioles’ Chris Bassitt Signing

Pete Alonso is more than happy with the Baltimore Orioles' latest move.

From the team's Spring Training locker room in Sarasota, Alonso beamed with positivity when asked about the team's newest signing, veteran right-handed starting pitcher Chris Bassitt.

"He's a beauty. Chris is one of my all-time favorites," Alonso said about Bassitt. "Just having that veteran presence is not just good for the pitching staff, but good for the whole clubhouse. He brings energy every day, he's a bulldog out there, and I think he's gonna be a huge addition for us."

It's no secret that Alonso was signed by the Orioles not just for his prolific talents as a power-hitting first baseman, but also for his vocal leadership style. Even in the early days of training camp, the Polar Bear has already made his presence felt. Alonso now hopes that Bassitt, who played alongside him with the New York Mets in 2022, can strengthen the team chemistry even further.

The Orioles' struggles in 2025 extended beyond the significant regression in hitting production from their highly touted young group of Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Jackson Holliday, and Jordan Westburg. The O's recorded the fifth highest team ERA in MLB (4.60), along with the fourth highest WHIP (1.37) and sixth highest opponent on-base percentage (.326). They also surrendered the fourth most hits (8.85) and fourth most homers (1.34) per game.

As a result, bolstering the pitching ranks was a significant priority for Orioles POBO Mike Elias this offseason. Yesterday, Baltimore added Bassitt to the starting rotation, who has featured as a core starter for the AL East division rivals and reigning AL champions, the Toronto Blue Jays.

A one-year, $16 million contract represents calculated risk for one of the league's most consistent veteran starters. Bassitt turns 37 years old on February 22nd and is entering his 12th year in the major leagues, but he has proven to be an extremely durable pitcher over the course of his career.

Bassitt broke out as an ace for the Oakland Athletics in 2020 as a 30-year-old after some respectable, albeit infrequent appearances in the five seasons prior with the ballclub. He finished in the top 10 in AL Cy Young voting in both 2020 and 2021 before being traded to the Mets in March of 2022, where he teamed up with Alonso for a single season.

The aforementioned three-year stint with the Blue Jays followed, and Bassitt regressed from a staff ace to a reliable innings eater in the middle of the starting rotation. However, he left his mark in the 2025 World Series, making five appearances in relief for Toronto across the seven-game series, including maintaining a 5-5 tie with a scoreless bottom-of-the-8th inning in Game 3.

Chris Bassitt will go down in Blue Jays folklore for his performances in the 2025 postseason.



3rd lowest ERA in a single Blue Jays postseason for a reliever, and 3rd lowest WHIP in a single postseason. pic.twitter.com/DC1KdqbbCW — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) February 12, 2026

Bassitt's role with the Orioles this upcoming season will likely mirror his 2025 season with the Jays, a season in which he started 31 games to the tune of a 3.96 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 170.1 innings. The veteran recorded 166 total strikeouts and 3.19 strikeouts per walk.

