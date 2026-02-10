Where Orioles Can Pivot After Missing on Justin Verlander

Another potential starting pitching option for the Baltimore Orioles is off the board.

It was announced on Tuesday that veteran starting pitcher and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is signing a one-year, $13 million deal to return to the Detroit Tigers. Verlander spent the first 13 years of his career with the Tigers and last season with the San Francisco Giants.

Right-hander Justin Verlander and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year contract. Verlander, 43 next week, returns to the team with which he spent his first 13 seasons and whose hat he'll wear in the Hall of Fame. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 10, 2026

While it didn't remain clear whether or not the Orioles were interested in Verlander, who turns 43 years old next week, Baltimore has now missed out on another free-agent starter. Left-hander starting pitcher Framber Valdez also signed with the Tigers, as he agreed to a three-year, $115 million contract with the ballclub last week, despite the Orioles being the favorites to land him this winter.

As things stand, the current top free agent starting pitchers consist of Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Zac Gallen, Lucas Giolito, Walker Buehler, Nick Martinez and Zack Littell. It was reported earlier in the day by Bob Nightengale of USA Today that the O's are among "many teams" who have shown the most interest in Gallen, who is perhaps the best starting pitcher on the open market.

Talks are heating up for starter Zac Gallen, the best remaining free agent on the market.

Teams showing the most interest: San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 10, 2026

Gallen, 30, who has spent the better part of his seven-year career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, is coming off a down year in 2025 in which he logged a 13-15 record and a career-worst 4.83 ERA across 33 starts and 192 innings of work. The right-hander, however, has been a workhorse throughout his career with Arizona, making 20 starts or more in each of the last five seasons, including or more in three out of the last four years.

Baltimore has also shown reported interest in fellow right-hander Lucas Giolito, who is coming off a bounce-back season with the Boston Red Sox last year after missing all of 2024 with UCL surgery. The 31-year-old posted a 10-4 record last year for Boston, with a 3.41 ERA, 121 punchouts and a 1.29 WHIP across 145 innings pitched.

Even with the lack of starting pitching additions outside of a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for Shane Baz, president of baseball operations Mike Elias has expressed confidence in the Orioles' rotation. The current group consists of Trevor Rogers, Tyler Wells, Zach Eflin, Baz, Kyle Bradish and Dean Kremer.

.@kylegoon asked Mike Elias whether missing out on a top-end starting pitcher was a disappointment given the stated offseason goal.



"I think we have a really good group," Elias said of the rotation, although he added that they remain involved in trade and free agent markets. — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) February 10, 2026

However, Kremer was the only starter who remained healthy last season for the Orioles; in 31 games (29 starts), the right-hander went 11-10 with a 4.19 ERA, 142 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.21 in 171.1 innings. Rogers, Wells, Eflin and Bradish all missed substantial time in 2025, with the latter three missing the vast majority of the year.

While it remains to be seen when (or if) the O's will add a starting pitcher between now and the start of the regular season, another free agent starter is now off the board, leaving the rotation an area of need despite Elias expressing confidence in the current bunch.

