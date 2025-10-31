Scout confirms Orioles star is likely getting traded

What grade would you give Ryan Mountcastle for 2025?



🟠 Only 89 games played

🟠 .250/.286/.367, all career lows

🟠 7 HR, 35 RBI, 18 doubles

🟠 0.1 WAR, 83 OPS+, career lows



Missed all of June and July but wasn't looking great before that



Grade: D #Birdland pic.twitter.com/hyEV5eFRWw