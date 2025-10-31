Scout confirms Orioles star is likely getting traded
While having a surplus of quality players at one position isn't a bad thing for an MLB team, the Baltimore Orioles need to do something about their depth chart at first base.
Their primary first baseman in 2025 was Ryan Mountcastle, who missed a lot of the year due to injury. When he was healthy, Mountcastle had the worst offensive season of his MLB career by a wide margin.
This opened the door for Coby Mayo, who has long been one of the Orioles' top prospects. The 23-year-old appeared in about half of the Orioles' 2025 games, most often playing first base. And while his .687 OPS leaves a lot to be desired, most believe Mayo still has a lot of developing to do, and he could be poised for a breakout 2026 campaign.
Then there's Samuel Basallo, who, despite being a natural catcher, is expected to see a lot of time at first base (and DH) in the coming years because of Baltimore's unwillingness to trade star catcher Adley Rutschman. Therefore, there's a three-player logjam at first base.
The most obvious way to alleviate this logjam is by trading one of these three players. And considering that both Mayo and Basallo appear to be key components to the Orioles' future, Mountcastle is most likely to be on the chopping block.
Scout Asserts Ryan Mountcastle Seems Likely to Be Traded
One anonymous scout appeared to confirm that Mountcastle could be getting traded this winter, which was conveyed through quotes from an October 31 article by MASN's Roch Kubatko.
"I’ve heard that [Ryan] Mountcastle could get traded," the scout was quoted as saying. Although he did sound a little bit more uncertain with his next comment when speaking about potential changes coming to the Orioles' offense.
"[Dylan] Beavers played well. Now, whether they give him a shot, I would hope so. But if you’ve got Beavers and Cowser and Holliday and Henderson, I’m talking all left-handed hitters. You need a right-handed bat. Well, that’s where O’Neill comes in. That’s where Mountcastle might have to come in. Are they convinced on Coby [Mayo] that they’ll trade Mountcastle? I don’t know," the scout said.
Orioles fans will need to keep a close eye on the news to see if Mountcastle gets dealt in the coming months. If he does end up being shipped out this winter, Mountcastle has done more than enough to earn a warm welcome whenever he returns to Camden Yards.