These Orioles’ coaches are expected to leave
Now that Craig Albernaz has officially been named manager, the Baltimore Orioles have begun the process of reconstructing their coaching staff.
According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, Tony Mansolino is among those not expected to be part of Albernaz’s staff in 2026. It was also reported Tuesday that assistant hitting coaches Sherman Johnson and Tommy Joseph will not return to the Orioles next year.
Mansolino, 43, had been part of the Orioles organization since December 2020, when he was hired as the team’s third base coach — a role he held until May 17 of this year. Baltimore named him interim manager after firing Brandon Hyde, who led the club to a 15-28 start.
Under Mansolino, the Orioles went 60-59 over their final 119 games despite trading away nine big leaguers ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. Baltimore had won more games (192) than any American League team over the previous two seasons but was unable to overcome its poor 2025 start with a pitching staff impacted by injuries and widespread offensive regression.
In 2025, the Orioles posted the fifth-worst ERA (4.60) in the majors, while their offense left much to be desired. They ranked 24th in runs (677) and batting average (.235), 21st in OPS (.699), and 22nd in walk rate (8%). Their 24.2% strikeout rate was the third highest in baseball.
Multiple Orioles players advocated for Mansolino to be considered for the full-time job by season’s end, citing his professionalism and openness as a communicator. He was among those interviewed for the job, but ultimately, Baltimore chose Albernaz, a “widely sought-after” candidate who most recently served as the associate manager for the Cleveland Guardians.
Albernaz, who turns 43 on Thursday, spent the past two seasons working under Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, helping the club capture consecutive division titles. His lone managerial experience came in the Tampa Bay Rays’ minor league system, where he managed Single-A short-season Hudson Valley in 2017 and Single-A Bowling Green in 2018.
It is unclear how many members of Baltimore’s 2025 coaching staff will be retained under Albernaz. According to SNY’s Andy Martino, first base coach Anthony Sanders has been granted permission to discuss opportunities with other teams, which likely signals a shift in direction. Sanders had been with the Orioles since 2020.
Kostka reported Tuesday that John Mabry — brought in midseason as a senior advisor to the coaching staff — could be retained. He added that it is uncertain what the future holds for lead hitting coach Cody Asche, bench coach Robinson Chirinos, or any of the pitching coaches.