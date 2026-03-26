What the Orioles Win on Opening Day Told Us

New season. 1-0.

The Baltimore Orioles opened the 2026 season the right way, defeating the Minnesota Twins 2-1. Joe Ryan and Trevor Rogers dueled for most of the game and kept opposing hitters off balance.

The Orioles’ bats did just enough, scratching across enough runs to secure the win. The bullpen handled the rest. The win marked the first of the Craig Albernaz era as manager.

But what did the Orioles’ Opening Day win tell us?

Trevor Rogers is the real deal

The story for the Orioles in this game was Trevor Rogers. After posting a 1.81 ERA, the best in the American League after his May 24 debut last season, Rogers carried that dominance into 2026.

Rogers finished Opening Day by pitching seven innings, allowing three hits, no runs, walking four, and striking out five. His command wavered for much of the outing, but he still got outs when needed. He showed what dominant pitchers do: they succeed even without their best stuff. The Orioles also turned three double plays behind the left-hander.

Trevor Rogers becomes just the eighth pitcher in Orioles history to toss 7+ scoreless innings on opening day. pic.twitter.com/n7GVENTyg2 — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) March 26, 2026

Although the Minnesota Twins may not have the most potent offense in baseball, it was still a great sign to see Rogers show no signs of slowing down. He looked like he had no intention of letting last season be a one-year wonder.

The Orioles’ rotation will be key for them this season, and Rogers’ debut gave them exactly the start they needed.

Ryan Helsley looked dominant

One move that flew under the radar this offseason was the Orioles signing Ryan Helsley. A former Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year winner, many gave up on the flamethrowing right-hander after his disastrous second half with the New York Mets.

But on Thursday, Helsley looked like his vintage self. Maybe even better. The 31-year-old showcased a new splitter he developed this offseason. He threw it five times out of his 19 pitches, and the pitch looked elite with strong vertical break.

Aside from one hit, Helsley struck out the other three batters he faced. If Helsley returns to his dominant form, the narrative surrounding the Orioles’ bullpen will look very different. Thursday’s outing strongly suggests that will be the case.

Ryan Helsley's 3Ks in the 9th. pic.twitter.com/ovNvgka2TV — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 26, 2026

Craig Albernaz lineup and game decisons paid off

Opening Day gave us our first look at how Craig Albernaz builds his lineup. One move that drew questions on social media before the start of the game was Adley Rutschman batting cleanup.

Rutschman proved Albernaz wise. He led the offense with two hits, including a 96.5 mph rocket double down the left field line.

Adley Rutschman is 2-for-4 today with a single up the middle from the left side and a double down the left field line from the right side.



Maybe that's why he's batting cleanup. pic.twitter.com/FM2gOOK4cO — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) March 26, 2026

Albernaz also showed confidence in his pitching staff. He sent Trevor Rogers back out for the seventh inning, even as he worked through trouble and approached 80 pitches. Rogers got through the inning and made Albernaz’s job easier. He handed the ball to Tyler Wells in the eighth, then to Helsley in the ninth.

The Orioles earned plenty of praise for hiring Albernaz this offseason. It’s only one game, but he already looks like a great hire.

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