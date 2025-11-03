Who the Orioles' top free agency target should be
The 2025 MLB season has been over for the Baltimore Orioles for well over a month to this point, given that they didn't make the postseason and their last regular season game was on September 28. However, now that the World Series has concluded, all 30 teams can move forward with implementing and executing their plans to improve their respective rosters this offseason.
The Orioles are in a pretty good spot in this regard, as there's a case to be made that they have the most talented roster among the teams that didn't make the 2025 postseason. Specifically, the Orioles' group of young and talented position players (such as Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Adley Rutschman, and Samuel Basallo, to name a few) is quite impressive.
And while all of these players didn't have the 2025 campaign they were hoping for (or what others expected them), they each appear poised to bounce back in a big way come 2026.
Given this, most expect that the Orioles' focus will be on bolstering their pitching staff, which doesn't have close to the same talent as the lineup. And Orioles President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias confirmed this when addressing the media after the season by saying that the front office plans to target a top-tier starting pitcher in the coming months.
ESPN Lists Framber Valdez as Orioles' Top Free Agency Target
ESPN senior writer David Schoenfield didn't mince words when assessing which pitcher makes the most sense for the Orioles to pursue in free agency, as he called Baltimore the top fit for former Houston Astros southpaw Framber Valdez in a November 3 article.
"At some point, the Orioles will sign the front-line starter they need, right? Right? They finished 24th in rotation ERA at 4.65 and had seven starters who made at least 10 starts in 2025 -- and four of them had ERAs over 5.00. That's not going to cut it in the AL East," Schoenfield wrote.
"Trevor Rogers (1.81 ERA in 18 starts) did emerge in the second half, and Kyle Bradish returned from Tommy John surgery at the end of the season, but the Orioles have lacked that durable No. 1-type starter and Valdez is second in innings pitched over the past four seasons," he added.
While there are several elite pitchers the Orioles could target in free agency, Valdez certainly seems to check all their boxes. It will be interesting to see whether Mike Elias agrees.