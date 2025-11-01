Why Orioles should sign ex-Yankees reliever Luke Weaver
The Baltimore Orioles are in need of a closer after Felix Bautista underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum in August.
This procedure will likely knock Bautista out for a large portion of the 2026 season, which means the Orioles must replace their ninth inning man.
One way the team can do so is by signing ex-New York Yankees closer and setup man Luke Weaver, who will be a free agent this offseason.
Weaver is coming off a season for the Yankees in which he posted a 3.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 72 strikeouts with eight saves in 64.2 innings. However, it was a bit of an up-and-down campaign for Weaver, who injured his hamstring back in June.
Weaver didn't have his best year for the Yankees in 2025 after enduring a breakout season in pinstripes in 2024, posting a 2.89 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 84 innings.
It's possible that the Orioles could land Weaver on a one-year, prove-it deal where he gets the opportunity to close and regain value before re-entering the free agent market next winter.
Weaver throws in the upper-90s and would be a solid choice to replace Bautista in the interim. And if Bautista comes back healthy at some point in 2026, Weaver could also be moved to a setup role.
Weaver, 32, is big market and high-leverage tested and although he struggled immensely in the postseason this year, he was one of the Yankees' best relievers in their run to the World Series in 2024 in a larger sample size.
If he can stay healthy this season, Weaver will likely make an impact in an Orioles bullpen that must be rebuilt by Mike Elias this offseason.
Other names that fit the Orioles' bullpen are Devin Williams, Tyler Rogers, Gregory Soto and Ryan Helsley.
Orioles' bullpen depth
The Orioles, despite having a disappointing year, had a very talented bullpen before trading pieces away at the deadline in July.
Among those dealt included Soto, Seranthony Dominguez, Bryan Baker and Andrew Kittredge.
The returning bullpen candidates for Baltimore are Yennier Cano, Keegan Akin, Rico Garcia, Jose Castillo, Dietrich Enns and Albert Suarez.
But there's no denying that Elias and co. must add externally to improve this unit and it starts by bringing in a true closer. Weaver fits this bill, especially if he wants to sign as a closer this offseason.