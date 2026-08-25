Tuesday marks the start of what could very well be the beginning of the end for the Orioles 2026 season.

Before heading into game one in a series against the Cardinals, with a record of 63-68, they sit 2.5 games back from a third-place wild card spot. The O’s compete behind the Twins, Astros, and Blue Jays. With the Mariners only a half game behind and the Tigers two games behind, the pressure is on more now than it has ever been before.

The season has been plagued with injuries and poor performances. The young guys, excluding Sam Basallo, have failed to improve from previous years as well as the veterans that the organization expected to provide a strong clubhouse presence.

Out of all these players, there’s one that sticks out like a sore thumb.

What Happened?

Gunnar Henderson was once a superstar shortstop that O’s fans hoped to become the next franchise player.

The former Silver Slugger and Rookie of the Year made his debut in the 2022 and immediately made an impact. The next year he recorded 28 homers with an OPS over .800 and in 2024 saw his first and only all-star appearance.

At this point in 2026, Gunnar Henderson is one of the worst hitters in Major League Baseball. Especially away from home.

He’s failed to hit at the top of the order, the middle of the order (albeit better than at the top), with no runners on and with runners on base. Gunnar hasn’t found any momentum at his home ballpark, so unsurprisingly he’s struggled even more on the road. As the Orioles prepare for a nine-game road trip, let’s look at some of Gunnar’s shocking road stats.

The Stats Speak for Themselves

The league average for wRC+ (weighted runs created plus) is 100. With two outs and RISP (runners in scoring position this season), Gunnar Henderson’s wRC+ is five. That number ranks at 308 among all hitters in baseball. Believe it or now former Oriole Adley Rutschman, the only player baseball czar Mike Elias ever drafted before Henderson, sits at 307, exactly one spot ahead of Gunnar.

Elias’s golden boys certainly lost their shine.

Unfortunately, it gets even worse. Only one player in the MLB this year has fewer RBI’s on the road with RISP and 50 or more plate appearances. That player is Miami’s Jakob Marsee with seven RBI’s compared to Gunnar’s eight.

Even if you take away the advanced stats and criteria, Henderson still falls behind the rest of the league. Still looking at road games, this time with players that have at least 250 plate appearances, there are only seven players with fewer RBI’s than Henderson's 22.

What About His Own Team?

Common sense might dictate that since Gunnar’s season has been so awful that he would see less plate appearances. Yet, with RISP on the road, he has the second-most plate appearances on the team with 55, behind only Pete Alonso. In this category, Henderson is last on the team in OPS, batting average, and slugging, yet manager Craig Albernaz continues to praise his name in the media.

With all of this laid out, the issue becomes abundantly clear: not only does Gunnar fail to reach base, but more importantly, he cannot bring runners home when it matters.

Anyone who's watched him play this season has noticed his visible frustrations on the field, from throwing his helmet to the ground to screaming profanity after hitting a ground ball to second. Moments like these allows us to catch just a glimpse of the mental struggles that have sapped Gunnar's impact.

The best time to sell on Gunnar has passed. This winter we'll find out how far his trade value has fallen, with the Orioles having no chance to extend him and Henderson likely leaving with two years of team control on his contract.

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