Orioles Rookie Samuel Basallo Returns from Injured List to Make Surprise Start at First Base

As of 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday, Samuel Basallo was officially reinstated to the Orioles’ roster. After missing a month in the big leagues with right shoulder inflammation, Basallo enters Wednesday’s game in the four-hole at first base. His only other start at the position was the June 28 game against the Nationals.

With his return, the front office yet again designated infielder Jeremiah Jackson to Triple-A Norfolk, meaning the major league roster now holds three active catchers (Basallo, Carlos Narváez, and Yohel Pozo).

Basallo played a key role in the O’s lineup while he was healthy, acting as a plus defensive catcher while providing lengthy at-bats and strong contact. At the time of his injury on July 21, Basallo had the second highest slugging percentage on the team behind Pete Alonso, he was third on the team in RBIs, and third on the team with 16 home runs. No player in MLB history hit more home runs while catching before the age of 22 than Basallo.

Alonso has been carrying the O’s offense since Basallo and Blaze Alexander suffered what turned out to be long term injuries. Alonso suffered a calf strain running to first base over the weekend in Tampa but stayed in that game and has continued to play since. Alonso prides himself on playing every day but has been serving as a DH lately, with that issue likely bothering him more than the team is letting on. (Alexander, who has a broken hand from getting hit by a pitch just before the All-Star break, is likely to start a rehab assignment soon).

Coby Mayo had been playing first base in his place, and, swinging a hot bat with homers in two straight games, remained in the lineup at third base.

Orioles head of baseball operations Mike Elias said recently that the team will be careful with Basallo’s load behind the plate as a very young catcher. They made acquiring catcher Carlos Narvaez a priority in the deal that sent catcher Adley Rutschman to Boston.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz did not put out his lineup until late in the afternoon as the team mulled whether Basallo needed more time to rehab in the minors.

Lineup Notes

With righty Will Warren on the bump for the Yankees, manager Craig Albernaz played his matchups accordingly. Jackson Holliday continues to hit from the leadoff spot, and Albernaz went with one of his youngest lineups of the season. Colton Cowser and Dylan Beavers after sitting out Tuesday’s game, started Wednesday. Albernaz has also moved Gunnar Henderson back up to third in the order after spending most of the weekend batting fifth.

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