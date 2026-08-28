Orioles Blaze Alexander Batting Leadoff And Playing Short In Return From IL

The Orioles are wasting no time getting to see as much Blaze Alexander as soon as possible.

Baltimore added the sparkplug to the active roster and are batting him leadoff in Sacramento against the A’s in his first game back after breaking his hand getting hit by a pitch just before the All-Star break. They also used his return an opportunity to play him st shortstop and give uber-struggling Gunnar Henderson a day out of the starting lineup against a left-handed starter.

The Orioles need to make things happen against some of the worst pitching in baseball the next two series (they go to Colorado next), and the team’s brass was roundly criticized for not batting Alexander higher in the lineup before, despite him being top 10 in MLB in wRC+ from April 28 until he was injured. Alexander carried the offense – Pete Alonso wasn’t nearly as hot during Alexander’s tear – and also showed an ability to hit in the clutch and man pretty much any position thrown at him.

The Orioles acquired Alexander from Arizona late in the offseason, desperately needing someone else who could play shortstop besides Henderson. After a brutal first month of the season, in which he was moved all over the place, Alexander found his stroke in late April and took off.

Alexanders, 27, is willing to play small ball and fight to get on base and brought a diverse offensive approach to this lineup. He has made 64 starts for the Orioles, and 53 of them at third base, where he effectively replaced Jordan Westburg, who was lost for the season to elbow surgery before spring training.

He vowed to spend as little time as possible on a rehab assignment and Orioles baseball failure Mike Elias doesn’t usually want players getting much time in the minors before they come back. Jackson Holliday had been leading off, and had a nice series in St. Louis, but against a lefty it makes sense to give Alexander, always pumping with energy, a chance to set the table in front of Alonso, who is on a 17-game tear, and remains at DH nursing a calf issue.

Orioles Lineup

Here’s how the Birds stack up against starter Jacob Lopez (4.98 ERA)

Alexander, SS

Alonso, DH

Holliday, 2B

Coby Mayo, 1B

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 3B

Leody Taveras, RF

Christian Franklin, CF

Dylan Beavers, LF

Carlos Narvaez, C

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