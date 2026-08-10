Orioles Catcher Carlos Narvaez Is Far More Than A Deadline Throw-In. His Presence Is Key

Carlos Narvaez was seen as something of a throw-in during a wild trade deadline in Baltimore, a career back-up catcher who was lost amid the fanfare with former top-overall draft pick Adley Rutschman, an alleged generational catcher, going to Boston mid a bevvy of top prospects.

He is much more than a throw-in, however, he’s a compliment to Samuel Basallo, who turns 22 this week, is every way one could want, and not just in the super-analytical, calculator-driven ways this front office usually apprizes things. From a human element and an emotional element and a communication element and an intangibles element (the very stuff Mike Elias has had no feel for and put no stock in during constant roster-construction and player-development failures – Narvaez has the potential to be a very impactful presence in this clubhouse.

And he is an elite defensive catcher in ways even Rutschman wasn’t and he is a student of the game and his strengths compliment Basallo’s weaknesses and he knows he will be judged and valued in his he mentors Basallo and he is already embracing that. Being Latin and being bilingual and having a book on the American League hitters at age 27 helps. Having some thump in his bat never hurts around here either.

But first and foremost, unlike with Rutschman who was more competition for Basallo than sounding board or wing man, Narvaez implicitly gets the gig here, and Orioles skipper Craig Albernaz, himself a former fringy catcher, can see the newcomer pour himself into this task at hand already while Basallo gets closer to his return from a shoulder injury.

“He’s elite at what he does,” Albernaz told the media recently of Narvaez. “It's something that you notice across the way, but now that you're in it with him, I haven't been around a catcher that's more prepared than him.”

That would include Rutschman, who was overhyped and who only caught four days in a row twice the entire time he was with Albernaz. Being able to help Basallo prepare in their native tongue is a big deal, too. When Narvaez commented recently "he felt like home" being here, I believe him. I suspect this coupling brings out the best in him and his protege.

Far too little is actually being made of what the Orioles got here.

A Truly Golden Glove

This is catcher who logged 93 complete games behind the plate in 2025 with Boston, and appeared in 106 games at catcher, and led MLB in assists and had the fewest errors and was top 10 in the AL in defensive WAR across all positions (per baseballreference.com). Oh, he also crushed 15 homers and drove in 50 runs that season, with 42 extra-base hits in 118 total games. On a team that can't manufacture runs, Narvaez being top 10 in the AL this year in sacrifices can't hurt.

He’s only caught 1500 innings in MLB, which means he is very much in his prime, and could log 1000 in a season if you needed him to. And keep in mind, failed baseball czar Mike Elias made it clear after the deadline that they will be careful with Basallo’s innings behind the plate.

“I think the plan with Sam all along was never to have him be a guy that was sort of your primary catching most nights behind the plate,” Elias said when he met the media right after the deadline last week. “He’s a big guy with a big bat, and it’s a bat that can play out of the first base spot and out of the designated hitter spot. So our plan was always to kind of rotate him through and have him catch more like half or fewer than half the games.”

Narvaez should be under team control for at least two more years (we’ll see what comes in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement), the perfect bridge to see what kind of workload Basallo can assume as he gets closer to age 25. This is much more than a toss in. This is no afterthought.

The Orioles actually put considerable thought into this acquisition, Narvaez was a piece to the puzzle that other AL East teams pushing for Rutschman – New York and Tampa – did not have to offer, and the Orioles pitching staff and Basallo will be better for having him here.

Lest we forget, Basallo set records for most homers and RBIs and total bases from any catcher under the age of 22 in MLB history, he was already one of Baltimore's most clutch hitters and easing the Rutschman dynamic from the equation will help him grow, too.

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