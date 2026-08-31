Orioles Claim Fallen Former All-Star CF Luis Robert Jr. On Waivers According To Reports

The Orioles outfield has been a mess this season, and in the bottom five in many key offensive and defensive metrics the last two years, so they are taking a shot on a former All-Star centerfielder.

According to SNY, the Orioles claimed Luis Robert Jr. on waivers from the Mets. The Mets acquired him from the White Sox this offseason, where he looked like a potential franchise cornerstone early in his career before his performance dipped massively, he succumbed to injuries and clearly has issues with his attitude and ability to be coached. But at this point, with Baltimore a game out of a Wild Card spot and giving a regular run to AAAA outfielder Christian Franklin, the move makes perfect sense.

Robert Jr., at his peak, was one of the elite power/speed combo guys in MLB, with potential to be a Gold Glove outfielder. Now 28, and far from that prime, he is making $20M this season with a team option for next year. He has played 58 games for the Mets, and still has some pop with 10 homers, but also extreme swing-and-miss and a .223/.303/.399 slash (.702 OPS). He’s struck out 27% of the time in his career, so he’ll fit in just fine around here.

Why Not?

Orioles exec Mike Elias has failed to develop outfielders despite taking mostly college outfielders at the top of the draft, the farm system is riddled with huge misses, including two recent first-round picks, and Robert is certainly worth a looksee with rosters expanding this week, over the internal options. It’s only money at this point and the billionaire owners have been quite tepid spending that and prefer short-term commitments like this.

He will cost roughly $5M in salary for the remainder of the season.

The Orioles recently put right fielder Tyler O’Neill on the Injured List where he is expected to miss the rest of the season, they lack true speed options off their bench and Colton Cowser (former fifth overall pick) and Leody Taveras have shared centerfield but both profile as fourth outfielders and not regular starters, something we discussed at length recently on “The Daily Flock” with former GMs Dan O’Dowd and Jim Duquetter.

Robert Jr. was an All-Star in 2023, putting up 75 extra base hits (including 38 homers) and stealing 20 bases, with an .857 OPS, and showing some elite traits in the outfield (he led the AL in range factor in 2023 and 2025). He also wore out his welcome with the White Sox, clashed with the team at times about effort, and did not come close to living up to his contract extension there.

He stole 33 bases as recently as last season, but has just two steals and has been caught stealing three times this season (again, he’ll fit in just fine here with that, another issue with this ballclub).

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