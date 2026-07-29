Orioles Fail To Score In Any Inning And Allow A Run In All Of Them Tuesday In Detroit

The Orioles didn’t want to waste any time letting you remember what they’re really all about and how poorly they were put together. Not this close to the trade deadline. No way.

You were going to get a heavy dose of The Elias Way at Comerica Park in this one whether you were mentally prepared for it or not. And you got a Spring Training effort from a team whose always-gaslighting top baseball exec (Mike Elias) said was going to be good enough to win the AL East, as pre-game rumors swirled about the Orioles alleged “core” of “star” players finally and mercifully being ripped apart.

Monday was a rare outlier in which they collectively adhered to a contact-over-power and all-fields philosophy in beating around a quality starting pitcher and playing sound team baseball in which the parts appeared somewhat connected. That was out the window by the second inning Tuesday and this 14-0 loss is far closer to the reality of what this season is amounting to than the mirage 24 hours prior.

“For us, we just have to keep on battling,” was about all you were going to get out of overmatched rookie skipper Craig Albernaz after this debacle.

Dean Kremer was absolutely terrible on the mound and he has been mostly bad this season, while Tigers starter Troy Melton (three hits allowed!) cruised through seven innings without breaking a sweat. The Tigers scored in all eight innings in which they picked up a bat and a catcher pitched the 8th for the O’s. Yeah, this one had all the trappings of a roster that should be torn asunder.

Gunnar Henderson (0-for-4 and now sporting a .687 OPS) remains utterly and completely lost, they insisted on batting a guy who leads them in plate appearances but doesn’t have 30 RBIs in the clean up spot (why hasn’t Taylor Ward been dealt yet?) and they booted the ball around some, too, for good measure. Surely, they were dying to do something boneheaded on the base paths as well, as they are so prone to do, but that would have required someone to get on base.

Baltimore (52-56) strikes out more than any team in the AL on the road this season and they are bottom 10 in scoring on the road, but, hey, the MASN television broadcast keeps raving about the vibes in the dugout and all the groovy faces perpetually injured-and-ineffective former first overall pick Adley Rutschman keeps making (he needs to go now too). It really was like a spring training game! So there’s that!

How Bad Was Kremer?

The league is now slugging like .900 off Kremer’s fastball, so might be time to see if Trey Gibson learned to throw a strike in Norfolk. Dude gave up eight runs and walked three in four innings and is rocking a 6.50 ERA now for the season. Elias-conduits in the media want to sell you this rotation as a reason to buy at the deadline, but we know what that’s all about.

“Just didn’t have his best stuff today,” Albernaz said, in an all-time understatement.

Trevor Rogers under playoff pressure has disastrous potential, Kyle Bradish hadn’t thrown even 40 innings in 2024 or 2025, Shane Baz is so obviously mid at best and I am more bullish on Brandon Young than most and was touting this as a legit breakthrough season for him before most, but nothing about this team is built for October, including the rotation.

Hell, nothing about this team is even built for August. And this should be quite a different roster by next Tuesday. And in the meantime Elias keeps rewriting the record books and making a mockery of The Oriole Way, with the O's allowing a run in every inning for the first time in team history. What a fraud.

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