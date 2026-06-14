Orioles Pitching Allows Five Home Runs in Loss to Padres

The San Diego Padres jumped all over the Baltimore Orioles in the top of the first inning and didn't look back, taking the game 9-3.

Orioles (34-38) starter Trey Gibson was shelled in his fifth Major League start – allowing six runs (six earned) on three hits, five walks and two home runs, while striking out seven batters in 4.1 innings of work and a loss. Though Keegan Akin’s 0.2 innings of work were scoreless, Albert Suarez was rocked in long relief. Suarez allowed three runs (three earned) on six hits and three home runs, while striking out one batter.

Baltimore went 10-for-35 from the plate as a collective with Pete Alonso notching a team-high three hits in five at-bats. Alonso’s 3-for-5 night at the plate included a home run and a double. Taylor Ward, Gunnar Henderson, Colton Cowser and Jackson Holliday were held hitless in the game.

San Diego (36-33) looked like a completely different team with Semad Taylor setting the tone for his club with a 3-for-5 evening with three runs batted in. Jackson Merrill, Taylor, Gavin Sheets, Rodolfo Duran and Manny Machado each homered in the contest.

Merrill started the game off with a two-run blast off of Gibson, followed by Taylor’s two-run shot to lead the game 4-0. Alonso’s home run was Baltimore’s rebuttal, along with Leody Taveras’ follow-up of a triple to score Basallo for a 4-2 deficit.

Taylor continued to chip away at Gibson with a single to score Machado, followed by a Nick Solak sacrifice fly to plate Xander Bogaerts in the top of the fifth. Sheets struck for a home run in the top of the seventh – his 11th of the season. Alonso doubled later in the inning to score Henderson to trail 7-3.

The wheels completely came off for Baltimore with Duran’s solo homer in the top of the eighth, followed by Machado’s home run in the ninth.

Randy Vasquez earned the victory for the Padres by going five innings, allowing six hits, two runs (two earned), while walking two batters and striking out five and allowing a home run. Bradgley Rodriguez accounted for the Padres other earned run in an otherwise stellar performance by San Diego’s bullpen – which went four combined innings with four hits allowed, one run (one earned), one walk and two strikeouts.

The Orioles are now 9.5 games back of the New York Yankees (42-27) for first-place in the American League East. Baltimore is additionally a game and a half back of the Athletics for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Baltimore will take on San Diego in the final game of their three-game series at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.