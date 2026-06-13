Orioles Shortstop Gunnar Henderson Has Three-Hit Night in Win Over Padres

In a night when a former Baltimore Orioles star shortstop returned to Camden Yards, the team's current young shortstop had one of his best nights of the season in a 7-3 victory.

The Orioles (34-37) entered Friday night’s contest coming off of back-to-back wins against the Seattle Mariners – sitting two games back of the Texas Rangers for the final American League Wild Card spot. Both Gunnar Henderson and Samuel Basallo were instrumental in denting that lead with each hitting long balls for the Orioles.

Henderson went 3-for-3 with a run batted in, a walk, two runs scored and the aforementioned home run. The24-year-old shortstop has gone 8-for-25 with a home run, an RBI, six walks and slashing .320/.452/.440.

Basallo’s lone hit was from his homer, going 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Baltimore finished by going 8-for-27 at the plate – batting .296 on the night and drawing seven walks.

Shane Baz’s pitched five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits, two walks, while striking out one batter. Baltimore’s bullpen took over the rest of the way, combining for four scoreless innings, one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

Anthony Nunez had two strikeouts and walked a batter in an inning of work. Keegan Akin allowed one hit in his inning of work in the seventh. Yennier Cano followed up with three strikeouts in the eighth inning. Then, Andrew Kittredge finished off the game without allowing a hit in the ninth.

The Padres (35-33) struck first with a RBI double by Gavin Sheets to score Fernando Tatis Jr. for a 1-0 lead. Baltimore’s counterstrike came in the bottom of the inning – first with Adley Rutschman’s sacrifice fly to plate Taylor Ward, then Basallo’s two-run home run that scored Pete Alonso for the 3-1 lead.

Baltimore didn’t look back from there.

Though Tatis Jr. hit an RBI single for Ty France to score in the top of the second, Jackson Holliday had a sacrifice fly for the Orioles to score Colton Cowser and Alonso later singled to score Tyler O’Neil and Henderson for the 6-2 lead in the bottom of the third. Henderson later homered in the bottom of the fourth for Baltimore to attain a 7-2 lead.

Sheets followed with another RBI to score former Oriole Manny Machado with the score set at 7-3 at the top of the fifth.

Padres starter Griffin Canning took the loss – allowing seven runs (seven earned) on six hits, while walking five batters, striking out six and allowing two home runs.

Baltimore will host the Padres again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. The Orioles are now nine games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.