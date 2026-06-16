The Orioles Must Determine What Adley, Gunnar, Bradish And Others Are Worth In Trade. ASAP

The Orioles have a general manager who is obsessed with trying to make himself look smart and playing favorites and saving money for billionaires, and he’s been especially inept at the trade deadline. So trying to assess what will transpire on the trade market is tricky.

There is a natural urge to explore what a real GM with a real pulse and feel for his roster and a true urgency to win big would consider, and what a bold, innovative, creative front office might try to accomplish with an aimless team nearing the midpoint of the season (34-39).

But that must be coupled with a juxtaposition of what The Warehouse is – a going show where everyone gets promotions despite failing to develop or cultivate talent or win a single playoff game. Teams like the Giants are already sending signals in the media they are considering a firesale, and as much as the O’s are inclined to wait and see how many other losing teams in the AL keep them withing yelping distance of the final Wild Card, that’s a fool’s errand.

We’ve already made the case repeatedly about moving their prime trade chip, catcher Adley Rutschman, and why he absolutely must go. He will never entertain signing here (nor should he) and he’s often hurt or in a funk (19th in innings caught in MLB entering this road trip) and he’s blocked at catcher and first base in Baltimore. Control-able through 2027, this is the time any reasonable front office would call it a day on the window to win anything of note with the former first-overall pick on the roster.

Here are other uncomfortable scenarios a real front office would be kicking around, and thus O’s fans should at least brace for. (Caveat being no one should trust baseball czar Mike Elias to execute even a half-assed trade return for any asset, and he works for private equity billionaires whose very brand is false-hope-done-on-the-cheap to lure roughly 2 million in attendance):

Gunnar Henderson

There are only two years of control after this season; no way will agent Scott Boras seriously consider an extension and even selling “low” on this potential franchise cornerstone would fetch a massive haul. He isn’t really a shortstop (I said all along he belongs at 3B, and we’re all old enough to have seen Adley go through a 1 ½ season funk under Elias’s “guidance” so this slide could certainly get worse.With labor unrest coming, waiting could further complicate things.

How much of his collective failings - at the plate, in the field and on base - are in Henderson’s head? Is it born of uncertainty about his future? If so, we know no one in this front office is remotely equipped with basic human understanding and communications skills sufficient to root it out. These are numbers-obsessed cyborgs. Winning big is never going to happen with this alleged core of talent Elias overhyped and clung to (yet couldn’t extend) and the sweet-spot to deal the 2019-2020 draft picks is now.

Trevor Rogers

He’s a 4th starter, and viewed in the industry as an innings eater (Mike Bordick, Joe Sheehen and Jim Duquette said as much on “The Daily Flock Show,” though Craig Albernaz will keep gaslighting you) He’s not the Opening Day arm the Orioles tried to prop him up to be. He’s not going to fetch a ton, but he’s out of contract after this season and he’s no youngster and he does have a serviceable left-handed arm. And he's cheap.

Some GM might think he can help get the change-up fixed. Wouldn’t be viewed as a playoff starter but maybe could shift to the pen for a postseason team like fellow O’s starter Chris Bassitt did for Toronto last year. There’s the potential for things to meltdown quickly and completely at any time with him, so the sooner the better.

Kyle Bradish

With the way this team handled delaying his Tommy John surgery and letting hm pitch through consistent pain – as he revealed himself – and their horrible track record keeping arms healthy after surgery/medical checks (John Means, Felix Bautista, Grayson Rodriguez, Tyler Wells) – should give you major concerns about him ever getting close to Cy Young form here.

His innings yo-yoing like crazy should scare you as well. And him working with a group of pitching coaches who have been abysmal making adjustments (but when guys like Tomo Sugano get out of here they can start getting people out, hmm) isn’t going to help.

The further removed he gets from that 2023 season, the tougher it will be to get value. He’ll be 30 next year with two years of arbitration left.

Taylor Ward

He’s a free agent, the power being sapped might have a lot to do with the baseball execs in Baltimore toying with their left field of the ballpark all the time. The walk rate broadened some of skillset, and getting him in a different park might boost the power. The big left field in Camden Yards is a problem for him to defend, too.

The walk rate won’t remain this crazy forever but maybe the power spikes a little soon to boost his value. With the way the season is going seems silly to keep him around. They didn’t trade for him to be a leadoff guy anyway. They need to see Enrique Bradfield, Jr. at some point and Dylan Beavers needs to get a serious OF run when he is back from injury, too. (The perpetual rebuild never ends).

Basically, The Entire Bullpen

Most of them aren’t any good. Journeyman Rico Garcia is a perfect sell-high guy. Yennier Cano being back as a ground-ball monster is perfect ahead of the deadline. Tyler Wells is starting to turn it around and while I would be inclined to keep him around perhaps, value in return might change my mind.

If Ryan Helsley comes back from a prolonged absence he has to go ASAP. There is so much variance and injury risk in the pen (Bautista being prime example), you have to sell on anyone who is producing. No matter who runs the 2027 Birds (if there is a season) the rotation and pen need to be overhauled and they need to start addressing it now via trades.

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