Three Point Plan for the Orioles Perfect Trade Deadline

We told you way back in May this team was going nowhere and we’ve been adamant – and correct – all along that selling is the only reasonable path for an MLB roster, and entire farm system, this far from competing for anything real.

It sucks to have no hardware since 1983 but it’s going to be until at least 2027 until that changes and it’s time for this front office to get real about what can be accomplished here and make moves for next year. And ESPN is reporting what we’ve already been projecting and hearing for weeks – failed baseball exec Mike Elias eight years into his failed rebuild is engaging in trade talks about two former first overall picks – Adley Rutschman and Jackson Holliday– as well as ineffective fifth-overall pick, Colton Cowser (and I guarantee he’s looking to peddle failed second-overall pick Heston Kjerstad, stuck in AAA all season, too).

This 2026 team can’t hit offspeed pitches or hit starting pitching or hit in the clutch or field the ball or run the bases well, just like the previous two. The personalities of their alleged core don’t bring out the best in one another. Pete Alonso couldn't fix their rotted baseball culture all by himself (but feckless fanboys in the media tried to shove that Elias-spun narrative down your throats). And many of "the core" are running out of team control and their problems are getting worse, not better.

So we stand less than a week from the deadline with the same problems as a year ago; in 2025 Elias was shedding every dollar he could for his billionaire boss who seems to care far more about profit margin than the standings and picking up mostly fringy teenage quasi-prospects none of whom can help in MLB anytime soon and most never will at all.

This year’s firesale must be far more calculated and focused on the high minors and a major league arm or two as well. There are three things they need to accomplish by Aug. 3, next Monday, when time runs out. And then they must be prepared to buy two everyday bats in free agency – whenever that starts – next year if they even want to pretend they are true contenders.

Land An Arm For The 2027 Rotation

The Orioles are fools if they don’t deal their Opening Day starter (more on that in a minute) but he’s a free agent anyway next year and almost certainly won’t nbe back. They have two real arms they can count on for the ’27 rotation in Kyle Bradish and Shane Baz, and also Dean Kremer is a back-end guy and Brandon Young might be better than anyone could have hoped for and I continue to be among those who believe he can give them more than Kremer has, at the very least.

But this team has a horrible track record developing pitching, so banking on any of their current AAA or AA arms is dangerous.

They don’t love Kremer – he started the year in AAA behind old and washed Zach Eflin and Chris Bassitt – and getting an upgrade on him via trade now, or getting a more-controlable version of him would be key. Getting a top 100-ish arm who projects as a starter and will be in AAA this season if not ready for a cup of coffee doesn’t feel like too much to ask for amid all Elias has to sell.

Land 1-2 Back-End Arms for 2027

This bullpen is going to have to be largely totally rebuilt next year. They need a real closer who isn’t broken and/or 35 years old. Ryan Helsley is washed but they’ll have to pay him to recover and rehab next year anyway. They need to land two kids who have wipeout stuff and actually get swing-and-miss and project to have the profile for at least a 7th or 8th inning role.

At least one of these kids should have already made his debut and be worthy of getting used to this franchise at the MLB level this season. No, they shouldn’t be thinking about Mason Miller or out-bidding loaded farm systems like Tampa and the White Sox for top relief arms now. They do need to be looking a tier below for ready-now MLB back-end stuff.

Trade Adley, Rogers, Ward, Kittredge

Taylor Ward and Trevor Rogers (the Opening Day starter) and Andrew Kittredge all have flashed more than enough to merit attention and all have expiring deals. Rogers is the only lefty they have in this rotation but if they want him, just go re-sign him in the offseason. See how he handles a real pennant race and real pressure somewhere else first, because he has certainly cracked here plenty of times before – and cash-in on his last six weeks.

Ward offers no power but gets on base 40% of the time and they need to clear him out to let some young outfielders go. Kittredge has durability woes at this stage of his career but has been quite good since getting back in form after his latest IL stint and he should absolutely be gone if not any other pen arms who are controlable (if you can get anything for Rico Garcia, take it).

And Rutschman needs a change of scenery and he’s blocked by guys who have long-term deals at catcher (Samuel Basallo) and first base (Pete Alonso) and he just isn’t that good. Whatever he is worth now, with two playoff runs on his deal, is better than anything else you will ever get whenever he leaves. Tampa could be the perfect trade partner.

Because he's never staying. And I think he wants out. And I believe he’s long been open to getting out, knowing his future was elsewhere. Let’s make that happen.

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