The Orioles Rotation Has Reinvented Itself Since Early June By Making One Huge Adjustment

Aging starter Chris Bassitt labored through the lineup the first time through his start on June 3rd, had to leave the game in the fourth inning and has not pitched since.

The Orioles had already lost another starter near the end of his career, Zach Eflin, who had a major back problem in the offseason, and there were questions about how the club would fill the innings void with Dean Kremer also on the 60-day Injured List. In hindsight, the Orioles staff really began to turn around once those 2026 free agent signings left the rotation.

The seeds of this reversal in pitching fortune – absolutely essential because the Orioles are basically a bottom 10 offense since June 1 - came out of that time, with five solid starters now all in good form as the team heads to the trade deadline, and who have made a concerted adjustment at the individual and collective level that has changed everything for them.

The results are a sharp contrast from the first few months of the season, and it’s allowed the Orioles to hover around a Wild Card spot in what was a lost season in many other ways. And cutting down on home runs and hard hits has been at the heart of it all.

Orioles Rotation Ranks Since 6/4

Here’s how the Orioles stack up since the day after Bassitt made his final start (he is working to return late in the season).

ERA: 3.91 (9th) FIP: 3.93 (6th) WHIP: 1.33 (20th)

Five Starters Since 6/4

Trevor Rogers (8 GS): 1.69 ERA 1.04 WHIP

Brandon Young (7 GS): 3.17 ERA 1.25 WHIP

Kyle Bradish (7 GS): 3.86 ERA 1.24 WHIP

Shane Baz (7 GS): 4.02 ERA 1.41 WHIP

Dean Kremer (3 GS): 4.20 ERA 1.27 WHIP

Orioles Rotation Before 6/4

ERA: 4.60 (22nd) FIP: 4.61 (26th) WHIP: 1.46 (29th)

Some of this is due to Bassitt being, frankly, bad. And Baz was trying to do too much and win with his fastball after the Orioles gave up a bevvy of prospects for him. Bradish was still not that far removed from his Tommy John surgery and seeking consistency.

Rogers has struggled mightily with his consistency and he had big problems with his confidence and he hadn’t yet fully locked in with Samuel Basallo as his catcher. There was a lot going on, to be sure., with his ERA around 7.00 and balls being smashed hard all over the place.

So this group settling down and getting into set roles, alone, has something to do with the disparity between the above numbers as a rotation. But it goes beyond that. Because the major change has come in the amount of longballs this staff is allowing.

They weren’t striking out many batters before or after June 4th (26th before and 25th after in K-rate) and it’s not about swing and miss and their walk rate still isn’t elite (3.8/9 before Bassitt went down and 3.5/9 since).

The change has been in home run and slug.

Limiting The Longball

A big part of the Orioles issues as a staff were the loud contract allowed in the first few months of the season. They were not keeping the ball down, a staff that isn’t gifted with impactful four-seamers by and large were throwing too many of them.

We wrote early on about buying Young, in part, because of his ability to get ground ball outs and run the two-seamer and breaking balls down in the zone. Bradish is at his best with the curveball is biting; same with Kremer. And it’s obvious that as a staff they have made this a major point of emphasis.

From Opening Day until June 3, they ranked 21st in home runs allowed, and 23rd in home runs allowed per nine innings. They were 17th in groundball to flyball rate, 17th in ground ball % and 15th in home runs allowed/flyball. Opponents slugged .446 off the O’s rotation, 28th in MLB.

Since June 4, they are 6th in MLB in homers allowed, and 5th in groundball/flyball and 6th in groundball rate and fifth in homers/flyball. They rank 5th in MLB in SLG allowed since then (.364).

Since June 4th, Rogers is allowing 0.4 HR/9 with a .274 SLG. Young is 0.7 and .343. Baz (who was leading MLB in doubles allowed at one point) is 0.4 and .395. Bradish is 1.1 and .348.

It’s imperative they continue to make gains in this aspect with the humidity a factor into September and the Orioles suffering a rash of injuries to key bats lately. The rotation has become the strength of this team and fueled their seven-game winning streak. Keeping the ball in the park has everything to do with it.

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