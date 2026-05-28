Trey Gibson, Backed By Orioles Crisp Defense And Big Bats, Cruises To First MLB Win

The new-look Orioles would require no walk-off heroics or wacky comebacks or defensive miscues to sweep this series with the Rays.

The fans (and pups) at Camden Yards would have to sweat nothing out for a change. Rookie starter Trey Gibson, the latest Orioles homegrown pitching prospect hoping to make an impact for this regime, pitched out of occasional jams with considerable help from his defense and left with a seven-run lead and it was Tampa this week that seemed to need a recalibration in all aspects of play, as the Orioles did a week ago in Florida.

The script has flipped entirely, as evidenced by this 11-2 victory; the Orioles (26-30) are now creeping toward .500 and maximizing this 10-game homestand through the first two series (Toronto is here for four games next). They even smacked a starting pitcher around for the second straight night (Gunnar Henderson had two more homers including another lefty/lefty blast)– a true novelty this season – and are finally winning games within the AL East as well.

For as impressive as all of it was, Gibson earning his first MLB win, with a huge assist from Henderson turning tough double plays at short and Blaze Alexander doing the same at third and Pete Alonso stretching to scoop balls and keep a feet on the bag may have been as significant as any of it. This franchise has been seemingly philosophically opposed to playing sharp, crisp, smart baseball, and they out-played Tampa across the board in this series.

"Really impressive," manager Craig Albernaz said of Gibson. "Obviously, the five runs in the first was awesome for a lot of reasons but especially to help Trey settle into he game."

Gibson Plenty Good Enough

Gibson’s nerves may have shown a little bit early, making just his second ever start. "He was a little bit juiced up early," Albernaz said, pointing to an early mound visit from catcher Adley Rutschman as a key moment.

ut a double play in the first inning kept Tampa off the board and that would be the theme all night. Three runners reached in the third inning, but none scored, with Gibson getting Yandy Diaz to strike out looking on a cutter, then Oriole-killer Richie Palacios hit into a double play, with both Henderson and Alonso making brilliant efforts.

"Infield defense has been better as of late," Albernaz said, "really good, especially Blaze at third … Our if defense was awesome tonight."

A double play ended the fourth inning and Gibson induced another one after the leadoff man reached in the fifth. The youngster excelled at having the Rays (suddenly losers of four straight) beat the ball into the ground all night. Of Gibsons 17 recorded outs, only four came on balls hit in the air.

"He was on, man," Alexander said of the starter on the MASN broadcast after the game, noting all the ground balls. "That's the kind of stuff he brings."

He could breathe a bit, too, with the run support coming in droves. Gibson threw just 57 strikes on 100 pitches, and there is plenty to improve on, but plenty to celebrate here too.



"His sinker was really impressive tonight," Albernaz noted in getting all the ground balld, "especially against (sluggers) jJunior (Caminero) and Yandy (Diaz)."





Henderson provided a two-run shot in the first inning, and the Orioles were intent on getting into an overused Rays pen early again. Leody Taveras, who just continues to produce, drove in a run with a bases loaded single, Alexander (six RBIs including his first Orioles homer) followed that up with an RBI single to continue his resurgent May and it was 5-0 after an inning.

By the time Henderson homered again, in the sixth off righty Jonathan Heasley, the rout was on at 9-1. Every Oriole in the starting lineup had a hit except for Jeremiah Jackson, with Coby Mayo (2-for-3 with a walk) turning on balls early and showing no signs of the back tightness that scratched him from the last few games.

Bird Seed

The only negative in the game was reliever Yennier Cano, back in elite form after a brutal 2024, having to leave in the 8th in a 3-0 count with a leg injury. ... Keegan Akin, admittedly in a mop up role, had one of his better relief outings of the season ... Struggling starter Chris Bassitt is scheduled to start Thursday against Toronto, his former team. ... Red-hot rookie Sam Basallo was on the bench again versus a lefty starter.

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