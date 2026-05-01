What Mike Mussina Is up to After Breaking Orioles Fans’ Hearts in 2001

As the Baltimore Orioles embark upon a pivotal four game weekend series with the division leading New York Yankees, it is hard not to think about how heated this American League East rivalry has been over the years.

Orioles’ fans do not like the Yankees, and the feeling is mutual. That’s why it was especially painful when Orioles ace pitcher Mike Mussina, nicknamed “Moose”, drafted by the team twice in 1987 when he opted to attend Stanford and in 1990, left Baltimore, and signed with the Yankees in 2001.

His MLB career spanned 18 years: 10 with the Orioles and 8 with the Yankees. Mussina retired in 2008 at the age of 39 after recording his only 20-win season. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

What is Mussina up to now

After further breaking hearts by not selecting the Orioles team cap for his Hall of Fame bust (he selected neither), Mussina returned to his quiet life in his childhood hometown of Montoursville, Pennsylvania. He was a multi-sport athlete growing up and uses those skills and knowledge in his current roles at his alma mater, Montoursville High School.

Mussina, now 57, wears multiple hats in the school’s athletic program. He was the varsity boys’ basketball coach from 2013-2021 and returned to the post for the 2025 season. He is also the varsity golf coach and the assistant baseball coach.

State playoffs tipping off tonight across PA including Valley View vs. Montoursville at the Warriors gym. 🏆



I caught up with #Montoursville HC Mike Mussina ahead of game time at 7PM. 🎤 @piaad4sports @SPORTS_WBRE pic.twitter.com/srbaXtfLK4 — Nick Zelaya (@the2kzelaya) March 6, 2026

He enjoys being involved with student athletes, and what a thrill it must be for those kids to be coached by a Baseball Hall of Famer.

Mussina has mended fences in Baltimore

He stayed away from his Baltimore baseball roots for years. Perhaps he knew how upset fans were with him, or maybe he cherished private life after a long baseball career.

However, he has come back in recent years to various events including his induction into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2012. Mussina is always warmly welcomed and greeted with the “Moose” cheer that he heard for years at Camden Yards.

We've had several starters who have pitched like aces for short periods of time (1-3 years), such as 2013-2014 Tillman, 2023 Burnes, 2025 Rogers, etc. But Mussina was the last ace we've had for a long period of time. — Scott Miller (@ScottyDoo123456) April 20, 2026

His name came up recently when Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick came within three outs of throwing a no-hitter against the Orioles on April 16. Mussina nearly achieved the same feat against the then-Indians on May 30, 1997, before Sandy Alomar notoriously broke it up.

Mike Mussina comes within two outs of perfection against Cleveland in 1997. Game No. 16 on our Oriole Park Classics Countdown. #OPACY25 pic.twitter.com/xyQaRyl8Hy — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 23, 2017

Who Mussina cheers for in this series remains a mystery

Fans have no idea how much Orioles baseball he watches these days, they also don’t know who he cheers for when the Orioles and Yankees play each other. It may be best to leave that question unanswered.