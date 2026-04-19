Padres’ Jake Cronenworth Takes 96 MPH Fastball Off the Chin, Remains in Game

Padres' Jake Cronenworth was hit in the face by a pitch from Angels' Yusei Kikuchi on Saturday night. Cronenworth was facing a 1-2 count with two outs in the top of the fifth when Kikuchi threw a pitch up and in that struck the second baseman in the jaw. Cronenworth immediately went down to the ground and motioned for help from trainers.

The broadcast showed multiple replays of the ball hitting Cronenworth in the jaw as he was writhing around on the ground in pain. After the 96 miles per hour fastball clipped his chin, it hit catcher Logan O'Hoppe in the shoulder. Kikuchi's body language indicated that it was an accident.

Jake Cronenworth is getting checked out after this nasty hit by pitch#Padres pic.twitter.com/ZeIjrdfyQh — Carlos (@LFGPads19) April 19, 2026

Amazingly, Cronenworth decided to stay in the game, which remains a 0-0 tie through six innings. He was shown talking to trainers, feeling his face and moving his mouth around to determine if anything was broken, but when he felt like he could continue, he took first base and the game continued.

As noted on the broadcast, Cronenworth played hockey growing up and is "a pretty tough kid."

Yusei Kikuchi pitch hits Jake Cronenworth across the chin 😳😳😳 #padresvsangels #mlb pic.twitter.com/lA6j23gcrh — PARLAY PLAGA (@DJELPLAGA) April 19, 2026

Cronenworth, 32, has played his entire career in San Diego. A two-time All-Star, he came into the weekend hitting just .138 in 19 games this season.

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