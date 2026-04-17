New Padres Owner Has Some Enormous Shoes to Fill

The Padres will soon have a new owner, as billionaire José E. Feliciano is reportedly close to acquiring the franchise. San Diego will be watching him closely. He has a lot to live up to.

Back in November, the current ownership group led by late owner Peter Seidler’s brother, John, announced the family would begin the process of selling the team. Just five months later, Feliciano has reportedly outbid three other billionaires to secure ownership of the franchise. The final sale price will be $3.9 billion, shattering the previous MLB record. If the deal goes through as expected, Feliciano will be compelled to match not only the price tag, but also the commitment San Diego’s fans have made over the last decade.

When Peter Seidler took over as the team’s chairman and primary owner in November 2020, he set about rebuilding the franchise into one that could compete at the highest level of baseball. He spent lavishly, locking up players to massive contracts and blowing past the luxury tax threshold, while also investing in the San Diego community and openly proclaiming that turning a profit wasn’t his goal. The Padres followed by having the most successful sustained stretch in their history, reaching the postseason in four of the last six years. Seidler’s driving ambition was to deliver San Diego its first major sports championship. The team’s fans responded by matching his passion.

A better product on the field led to a packed Petco Park. The Padres have finished in the top five of attendance in each of the past five seasons, culminating in an remarkable 2025 campaign when the team sold out 72 of its 81 home games and welcomed a record 3.47 million fans through their gates. San Diego finished second in attendance last season, behind only the World Series champion Dodgers.

Seidler’s investment paid off. In 2025, the Padres reportedly generated around $500 million in revenue despite a relatively disadvantageous television deal. Unfortunately, Seidler never got to see it. He died in November 2023 at the age of 63 from an infection related to a compromised immune system following multiple battles with cancer. The Padres have played in his memory, and the team’s supporters have carried his goal with them.

That kind of fan support deserves another owner willing to invest not only in the team, but also in the city. John Seidler and the rest of the ownership group were never going to be those people. To their credit, they seem to know that.

Peter Seidler had a boundless passion for the Padres. His brother John has never quite shared it, at least not publicly. The ownership group purchased the team for a reported $800 million in 2012 and is selling for $3.9 billion. Cashing out now makes sense. There’s an enormous “but” coming.

The late Peter Seidler elevated the Padres to a previously unreached standard with no regard for how much he had to spend to make it happen. | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Feliciano has to know what he’s getting into by following in Seidler’s footsteps. Padres fans are far more active than they once were and have proven their commitment for years. The team’s new owner needs to be genuinely invested and ready to finish what Peter Seidler started. Feliciano doesn’t just owe that to his memory. He owes it to every fan who’s packed Petco Park believing San Diego was finally on the precipice of its first World Series title.

The Padres’ new owner isn’t a stranger to sports franchise ownership. Feliciano is the co-founder and managing partner of Clearlake Capital, which was part of a consortium that purchased Chelsea FC in 2022 for roughly $5.25 billion. Despite a heavy financial investment to the roster, the results in London have ultimately failed to meet the competitive standard established by the previous regime.

From Feliciano’s viewpoint, the upside of purchasing the Padres isn’t hard to see. Petco Park is one of baseball’s premier venues and boasts an atmosphere that rivals any in American sports. The team’s TV deal should improve dramatically with MLB’s next collective bargaining agreement. Then there’s the location. San Diego is one of America’s crown-jewel cities, and its eighth-largest by population. The weather is perfect year-round, the fanbase is passionate and the market has proven it will show up for a quality product. There’s only one thing missing.

Feliciano has won the bidding war for the Padres. Now comes the hard part. He must be passionately invested in delivering a long-awaited World Series championship to San Diego. This franchise carries too much potential to be a billionaire’s vanity project. Peter Seidler proved that when he put his all into making that happen, and the city showed up for him.

Now it’s Feliciano’s turn to show up for the city.

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