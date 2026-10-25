3 Padres Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027

Ethan Salas plays the most crowded position on a San Diego Padres depth chart that currently includes veteran catchers Luis Campusano and Freddy Fermin.

The guess here is that Salas' playing time only goes up after his late-season cameo. Whether that means trading Fermin, or liberally using the injured list and designated hitter slots to keep all three catchers fresh, the top prospect in the Padres' system won't be blocked from breaking through in 2027.

But Salas isn't the only player in the Padres organization who spent most or all of 2026 in the minor leagues whose role figures to increase next year. Here are three names to watch, and where they might slot in next year's roster.

1. Ethan Salas, C

After becoming the youngest catcher ever to appear in a postseason game in September, Salas went 1-for-8 with an RBI across the wild-card and Division Series rounds. In the middle of the wild-card round, Salas was chosen as minor league defensive player of the year.

At 20 years and 121 days old, Ethan Salas became the youngest catcher ever to appear in a postseason game, surpassing Bob Didier (20 years, 230 days), who set the record in 1969.@baseball_ref pic.twitter.com/TcPGlYkfZz — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) October 1, 2026

Salas might not have to be a league-average hitter to justify his time behind the plate; his defense was always ahead of his offense as a prospect, as remarkable as that is for baseball's most demanding position. If he isn't the starter by the end of 2027, Salas will at least be a valuable backup.

2. Luis Gutierrez, LHP

Gutierrez, 23, saw action at four different minor league levels in 2026. Injuries limited him to 13 starts, and his 7.71 ERA in a two-start sample at Triple-A wasn't an improvement over 2025 (5.40 in one start).

But the No. 12 prospect in the Padres' system (per MLB Pipeline) saw his average fastball velocity tick up compared to 2025 in that small sample. Another incremental improvement in velocity could help Gutierrez ascend the depth chart, if not compete for a rotation spot, in spring training.

3. Garrett Hawkins, RHP

Hawkins struck out more than a batter per inning across two minor league levels in 2026. His .205 opponents' batting average at Triple-A El Paso was impressive; his 29 walks in 31.1 innings were not.

But you don't have to squint to see him emerging as a valuable contributor next season. The possible departures of relievers Jason Adam, Adrian Morejon, Kyle Hart and Wandy Peralta have the potential to create several openings in the bullpen. Hawkins, 26, has a fastball/slider/changeup repertoire that could be big-league ready if his command improves.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.