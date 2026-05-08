Dodgers Announce Major Change to Starting Rotation Plans for Braves, Giants Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially mixing up their starting rotation this weekend.

Initially, the Dodgers expected to have Emmet Sheehan, Roki Sasaki and Justin Wrobleski pitch in the three-game series against the Atlanta Braves this weekend. However, the Dodgers will be inserting a two-time Cy Young award winner into the mix instead.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that left-handed pitcher Blake Snell will be coming off the injured list to start Saturday's game against the Braves. That means Sasaki, who was initially expected to pitch on Saturday, won't face the Braves, as he's being pushed back to Monday against the San Francisco Giants.

Here's how the Dodgers' rotation is expected to look for the next four days:

Friday, May 8: RHP Emmet Sheehan

Saturday, May 9: LHP Blake Snell

Sunday, May 10: LHP Justin Wrobleski

Monday, May 11: RHP Roki Sasaki

With that information, it's likely Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitches on Tuesday against the Giants, with Shohei Ohtani then taking the mound on Wednesday. That is, unless, Tyler Glasnow isn't forced to go on the injured list.

Roberts said the team is still in a "holding pattern" with Glasnow, as his MRI showed "nothing significant." Glasnow was forced to exit his start on Wednesday after just one inning due to back spasms.

“It kind of just gives out,” Glasnow said Wednesday of the injury. “I’ve gotten it since high school. Being tall, I guess. I get it a couple times a year. Just a warm-up pitch and it gave out. I tried to throw another one and it just was like too hard to bend over.

“But it’s not too serious. I’ve had this a few times. Just one of those things where it’s thrown out. Once it feels better, it feels better. It shouldn’t be too long.”

The decision to have Snell pitch at the big league level on Saturday — rather than continue his rehab assignment — made it seem like Glasnow would be going on the IL. While Roberts admitted the two were related, he said there was not yet a decision made regarding Glasnow.

Roberts said the Dodgers plan to give it "through the weekend" before deciding what the rotation looks like starting Tuesday. If Glasnow doesn't go on the IL, the Dodgers will have a decision to make about who Snell is replacing in the rotation.

Dodgers Have Paul Gervase on Taxi Squad for Braves Series

Right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase has joined the Dodgers in Los Angeles on the taxi squad ahead of Friday's game. Roberts said he's with the team in case Glasnow is forced to go on the IL.

However, he's not expected to be activated before Friday's game.

With that being said, it's currently unclear who Snell will be replacing on the active roster on Saturday if it's not Glasnow.

If it is Glasnow, then it would make more sense to have Gervase replace Glasnow on Friday, and then Snell replace Gervase on Saturday.

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