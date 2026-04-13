Dodgers Determine Next Step for Blake Snell's Recovery

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been dominant to open the 2026 season, even as they've been playing without some of their most important players.

One of these is starting pitcher Blake Snell, who has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury that led him to open the season on the injured list.

Snell was always going to start the season late, but he has now taken the first big step in a potential return to the mound.

The left-hander threw 15 pitches across one simulated inning during a live batting practice over the weekend. The next step in his recovery will be another live BP session, this was lasting two innings.

Snell gave some insight into where his body is and how he plans to move forward after his first live BP.

“I was looking forward to it a lot,” Snell said. “I was very excited coming to the field today. Like, I finally get to throw and pitch and see where I’m at. See if I’m good, bad. Kind of figure myself out.”

Los Angeles hasn't skipped a beat without the two-time Cy Young award winner, but having him will make this team even scarier. The veteran is a shutdown starter for this group, and the hope is that he can return to the team sooner by the end of May.

Snell did recently get into some minor hot water when a fan told him to "get off the injured list" during a Twitch stream. The Dodgers left-hander fired back at the fan with a sarcastic response, in what has been seen as a lighthearted but semi-frustrated answer from Snell.

"Like I can f---ing control that," Snell said, before looking at his shoulder to speak to it. “Hey, shoulder. Don’t have inflammation. Don’t pitch in the postseason when your shoulder didn’t feel good. Don’t try to win a World Series. Oh, you can’t start the season because your shoulder still hurts from pitching?"

Do NOT question Blake Snell’s injury pic.twitter.com/jW0fj1Hqsi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 11, 2026

The Dodgers starter is a competitor, and if he could be out on the mound, he would be. Los Angeles is also trying to take a patient approach with Snell because they have the luxury of having multiple other arms in the rotation to cover him until he returns.

Snell is going to be a major part of the Dodgers' attempted three-peat this season, and the only thing this organization cares about is winning in October. If that means having Snell miss some time now while he fully recovers, so be it.

Last season, Snell only made 11 starts for Los Angeles during the regular season, posting an ERA of 2.35. But his playoff performances were great, as he helped the Dodgers win the World Series again.

In six games (five starts), Snell registered an ERA of 3.18 for the Dodgers in the playoffs. The postseason is where Los Angeles needs Snell, and while it seems that he will be coming back fairly soon, the team won't rush anything.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.