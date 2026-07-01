Former GM Draws Up Trade for Padres to Finally Land Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran

With the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, the San Diego Padres have many questions to answer regarding the roster.

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller has been rumored to potentially be going all-in at the trade deadline, but with limited assets, it remains to be seen what it could look like. But the Padres do need more offense, and the team has a desire to add to the bullpen as well.

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden of The Athletic has proposed a trade scenario where the Padres land All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox. Bowden spoke about the hypothetical deal while on GM Territory.

"How about Jarren Duran going from the Boston Red Sox to the Padres for Kash Mayfield," Bowden said. "Look, Duran brings power, he brings speed combination."

Should Padres Pursue Jarren Duran?

The Padres have been linked with Duran previously, and he could be the boost that this offense needs. While Duran has had a down season himself, he is due for a change of scenery, and San Diego could be the perfect spot.

Duran is hitting. 196 with 12 home runs and 39 runs batted in this year, while posting an OPS of .604.

The big knock against Duran's game is that he relies on his athleticism a lot, but he does have excellent bat speed. When Duran broke out two years ago, he saw a ton of fastballs, which he took full advantage of.

But over the last two years, this has declined, with pitchers learning his tendencies. Duran has only seen fastballs 46.3% of the time this year, and he's struggled against anything off-speed.

The outfielder has hit .156 against breaking and off-speed pitches this season, showing a steady decline in his ability. In 2024, Duran hit .252 against the same pitches.

However, Duran is the prototypical player who could bounce back with a new approach and a new team. The Padres could be that place for him, giving the All-Star a second chance at returning to stardom in the big leagues.

San Diego does need more outfield help, and Duran could offer some extra power from the left side of the plate. And due to his struggles this year, the Red Sox may be forced to sell low on his services.

Duran is one of the better buy-low candidates that may be available at the trade deadline this season. And with Boston potentially selling across the roster, maybe the Padres could try to create a multi-player trade.

San Diego has also been linked with Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman multiple times, giving more thought to a potential deal. All in all, the Red Sox do seem like a strong trade partner for Preller, and the Padres could address multiple roster holes in one trade.

Who is Kash Mayfield?

Mayfield is a left-handed pitcher, currently playing at the High-A level for the Padres organization. This season, he has posted an ERA of 3.22 over 12 starts, striking out 53 batters across 44.2 innings.

The left-hander is currently the No. 4 prospect in the Padres system, and he's shown better control in his game as he's gotten more experience. Mayfield has seen some velocity issues in his career, with his fastball falling to 90-92 mph at times in the California League.

But there is upside with the 21-year-old, and the Red Sox could use him to bolster their pitching staff. Giving up a top-five prospect for a struggling hitter like Duran could be risky, but he has proven to be an All-Star talent before.

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