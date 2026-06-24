Padres Connected to 3 Red Sox All-Stars in Potential Blockbuster Trades

The San Diego Padres have multiple needs that the front office needs to fill heading into the second half of the season.

Adding more offense and pitching depth are both massive needs, but how aggressive the front office will be remains a major question for this team.

As the trade deadline gets closer, the Padres have been linked with a handful of names who could help turn this team around. MLB insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently connected multiple members of the Boston Red Sox to the Padres.

Catcher Willson Contreras, starting pitcher Sonny Gray and outfielder Jarren Duran were the All-Stars linked to the Padres by the insiders. If the Padres are serious about making a deal with Boston, the two sides could potentially make a blockbuster trade.

Case for Willson Contreras

Contreras could be an interesting option for the Padres, especially since he has experience playing catcher. The veteran has moved to first base recently, but the Padres could have position versatility with Contreras if he's open to going behind the plate.

On the year, Contreras has hit .281 with 16 home runs and 45 runs batted in while posting an OPS of .898. The veteran has been an analytical darling this season, with his batting run value being in the 98th percentile and his xwOBA sitting at .371.

Contreras does have a no-trade clause, which could complicate any trade talks, but having the chance to win with San Diego could intrigue him. The Padres would likely have to overpay to get Boston to move Contreras, but it could be worth it to add a talent like his.

Case for Sonny Gray

Given the need for more starting pitching depth, Gray could easily help this team. The veteran has been performing well for the Red Sox, and he could become a top option for the Padres.

Gray has pitched 76.1 innings this season, going 9-1 with a 2.95 ERA over 14 starts. The righty has only allowed more than three runs in a game once, and he's been extremely effective in limiting walks.

Gray has a mutual option for $30 million for 2027, which would be his age-37 season. It includes a $10 million buyout.

Case for Jarren Duran

Since offense is a priority for the Padres, Duran could be the player that this team needs. Duran has strong offensive ability at the plate, even if he's currently in the midst a down year with Boston.

The All-Star outfielder could give the Padres a boost on both sides of the ball, and he has been linked with the team for some time now. Overall, Duran has hit .199 with 12 home runs and 37 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .624.

Having another player who's struggling this year wouldn't be ideal, but the hope would be for Duran to turn it around with a change of scenery. Duran has two more years of team control on his contract, so this would be a longer-term investment for the Padres.

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