Padres Pursued All-Star Catcher in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Swing: Report

The San Diego Padres were one of the more active teams across baseball at the trade deadline, with the club bringing in three pitchers.

But the team also tried to add more offense to the roster, with president of baseball operations A.J. Preller saying the team couldn't line up on a deal. Preller has been known for his aggressive moves with trades in the past, and it seems that he almost pulled off another one.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Padres were involved in the sweepstakes to land All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles. Rutschman ultimately went to the Boston Red Sox, but the Padres were part of the discussion.

"But the Yankees did engage the Orioles in back-and-forth talks regarding standout catcher Adley Rutschman, who went instead to the rival, win-a-day Red Sox for a five-player package headed by top pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson," Heyman wrote. "Neither the Yankees nor others involved (Rays, Rangers and Padres) understandably were going to top Boston’s haul for an oft-injured All-Star catcher who’s yet to reach his No. 1 overall draft promise."

Rutschman had been linked to the Padres before, especially with the team's need at the catcher spot. But nobody was beating the massive return that the Orioles received from the Red Sox, forcing Preller to look elsewhere.

While Rutschman would have been a solid addition for the Padres, he has dealt with some injury problems over the last two seasons, appearing in just 157 games.

At the same time, the Padres were looking for a left-handed bat, and Rutschman would have provided just that.

Rutschman, a three-time All-Star, has a career .756 OPS at the big league level.

Who is the Padres' Future Catcher?

The Padres continue to look at top prospect Ethan Salas as the future catching option for the team. Salas has put together a very nice season at Double-A in 2026 after a down season last year while dealing with some injuries.

The 20-year-old has hit .286 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .778 over 72 games. The Padres recently called him up to Triple-A, with Salas continuing his success.

It's unlikely Salas gets called up this year barring anything drastic, but by next season, he should be with the big league team manning his spot as the catcher of the future.

In the immediate, the Padres at least kicked the tires on Rutschman, a free agent after the 2027 season.

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