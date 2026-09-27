Former Padres All-Star Suddenly Retires After 12th MLB Season

An announcement that had been looming for Kirby Yates became official Saturday.

The former San Diego Padres All-Star announced his retirement following the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers, bringing an end to a 12-year major league career that included some of the most dominant relief pitching in Padres history.

Kirby Yates officially announces his retirement following today's game ❤️



Thank you for everything, Kirby! 👏 pic.twitter.com/pvg7pEUuK8 — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) September 26, 2026

Yates, 39, acknowledged earlier this month that retirement was under serious consideration. With his family wanting him home and his season interrupted by a shoulder injury, he said at the time that he was “pretty positive” about what he would do.

Now, there is no uncertainty.

"The whole journey, I got drafted in 26th round of high school," Yates told reporters in Detroit. "I chose not to sign, and then I went undrafted. And it was pretty hard to get to the big leagues. And once I got there, I just remember how hard it was to get to the big leagues and realizing how hard it was to stay there, and I stayed here for 12-13 years.

"I kind of joke around with everybody, tell them I'm an overachiever, and I think I overachieved in every possible way. So I mean it's a bittersweet day. I'm sad it's over, but I'm really proud of what I accomplished and everything that I've done on that. Like I said, I gave it everything I have, and I got no regrets."

Yates’ final appearance came in fittingly unusual fashion. After 517 career relief appearances, he made the first start of his career for Pittsburgh against the Tigers, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings. He walked off to an ovation from the Detroit crowd and hugs from his teammates.

TEARS IN MY EYES. 🥹



A special moment for Kirby in Detroit. 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/AyhdsWkWVc — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 26, 2026

Among Padres fans, Yates will be remembered primarily for what he accomplished in San Diego.

The Padres claimed Yates off waivers in April 2017, and he quickly developed into one of the best relievers in baseball. From 2017-20, he made 192 appearances for San Diego and recorded 56 saves.

In 2019, Yates went 41-for-44 in save opportunities, posted a 1.19 ERA and struck out 101 batters in 60.2 innings. His 41 saves led the National League and made him the first Padres reliever since Trevor Hoffman in 1998 to lead the majors in saves. He earned his first All-Star selection and received downballot Cy Young Award support.

An elbow injury ended his 2020 season after just six appearances, and Yates subsequently underwent Tommy John surgery. Remarkably, that did not end his career.

Yates returned to the majors and pitched five more seasons, earning another All-Star selection with the Texas Rangers in 2024 before spending 2025 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and beginning 2026 with the Angels.

Yates finishes his career with 101 saves and two All-Star selections.

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