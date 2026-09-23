Padres Announce Starting Lineup for Wednesday's Game vs Dodgers

The San Diego Padres are looking to even their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday and get one step closer to clinching a spot in the 2026 postseason.

The Padres dropped Tuesday's series opener, 7-0, as starting pitcher Michael King was tagged for five runs in four innings in his worst start since May and the team's offense was shut down from a Dodgers bullpen game.

The Padres weren't able to get closer to a postseason berth, as the Arizona Diamondbacks won their game. The Padres' Magic Number remains at 2.

“It's just one game,” manager Craig Stammen said after the team's loss. “We've got five more ahead of us. [Wednesday], everything starts anew.”

Padres vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray is taking the mound for the Padres in his last opportunity to prove he deserves a spot on the team's postseason roster.

Ray, who was acquired ahead of the trade deadline to stabilize the rotation, has struggled mightily with the Padres, sporting a 5.22 ERA with 31 strikeouts over 39.2 innings. With the San Francisco Giants, he had a 3.08 ERA over 122.2 innings.

Ray faced the Dodgers this season in May while with San Francisco. He allowed three earned runs (four runs total) on seven hits over 4.2 innings.

Opposite Ray will be right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who's in the midst of another strong season.

Yamamoto is 14-8 with a 2.51 ERA and 178 strikeouts over 179 innings this season. He's faced the Padres three times already, compiling a 1.35 ERA over 20 innings with 22 strikeouts to six walks.

Padres Starting Lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Dustin Harris, LF Manny Machado, 3B Ty France, 1B Jackson Merrill, CF Xander Bogaerts, SS Jake Cronenworth, 2B Samad Taylor, DH Ethan Salas, C

How to Watch Padres vs Dodgers on Wednesday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Sept. 23 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.